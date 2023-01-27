Jobs in Mexico's extractive, electricity industries slide 1.5% in 2022
Mexico's extractive and electricity industries employed a combined total of 409,000 people at the end of December, down 1.5% from 12 months earlier, according to national statistics bureau Inegi.
However, compared with November, the number of jobs in these industries plunged by almost 70,000, or 14.6%, in these sectors, amid weaker metals prices, a decline in FDI until last September and stagnant production.
Despite the drop reported by Inegi, the social security institute (IMSS) reported earlier this month that formal employment in Mexico's extractive industries increased slightly in 2022.
This sector formally employed a total of nearly 131,200 people as of the end of 2022, up 1.1% compared with the 129,600 reported for December 31, 2021, despite governmental obstacles for the start of new mining projects and delays to some projects that already have concessions.
In its 2022 sustainability report, mining chamber Camimex said, "the mining sector has played a fundamental role in the economic recovery of Mexico thanks to the efforts that have been made to maintain jobs, as well as to create new job opportunities." The report added that the sector created 2.44mn indirect jobs in 2021.
Mining production in Mexico is estimated to have remained flat in 2022, affected partly by the weak performance of the construction and steel industries. During the first 11 months of 2022, metallic and non-metallic mining showed a 0.5% year-on-year drop, while mining-related services rebounded 11.9%, according to the IMSS.
National figures
As the end of December, Inegi reported that the economically active population of Mexico was 57.9mn, around 1mn more than a year earlier. However, that was a drop of 912,000 compared with November.
The unemployment rate therefore reached 3.01% at the end of 2022, its lowest level for the same date since 2005.
In his morning press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attributed the drop to layoffs made by some companies at the end of the year before then rehiring the staff, adding that this is why his government has tried to combat outsourcing. He also predicted that the country would generate 80,000 new jobs in January.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Mexico: GR Silver Mining Drills New High-grade Ag Intervals at San Marcial SE Area
GR Silver Mining Ltd. is pleased to announce additional surface drilling success in the new high-grade Southeast Area ("SE Area") silver (Ag) disc...
Torex Gold hits record output at Mexico mine
The Canadian miner reported gold output of 474,035oz in 2022, exceeding guidance.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: 1068
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Elektra
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Nieves
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: San Celso
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Rebeico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Guadalupe y Calvo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Cusi Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Promontorio (Au, Ag, Cu)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Sara Alicia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Oposura
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Minera Frisco, S.A.B. de C.V. (Minera Frisco)
-
The Mexican Minera Frisco, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, is engaged in the production and sale of gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc. Currently, it operates 8 mining a...
- Company: ArcelorMittal Mexico S.A. de C.V. (ArcelorMittal Mexico)
-
ArcelorMittal Mexico S.A. de C.V, the local unit of Luxembourg-based steel giant ArcelorMittal, operates six facilities in three ports in Mexico and has installed capacity of 6....
- Company: Minera Peñasquito S.A. de C.V. (Minera Peñasquito)
-
Minera Peñasquito S.A. de C.V. is subsidiary of the Canadian group Goldcorp Inc. It is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, processing and sale of metallic minerals, such a...
- Company: Consorcio Minero Benito Juárez Peña Colorada, S.A. de C.V. (Peña Colorada)
-
Mexican Consorcio Peña Colorada belongs to ArcelorMittal and Ternium, each one with a 50% stake. The consortium explores and exploits ferrous deposits to produce iron ore pellet...
- Company: Minera de Cordilleras S.A. de R.L. de C.V. (Minera de Cordilleras)
-
Minera de Cordilleras S.A. de R.L. de C.V. (Minera de Cordilleras) is a subsidiary of the US-based Golden Minerals Company involved in the exploration of precious metal deposits...
- Company: Workforce Total Solutions Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. (WTS Energy Mexico)
-
WTS energy is a worldwide operating consultancy and manpower agency company in the Oil and Gas and Energy sector operating in over 50 countries. Its main offi...
- Company: Grupo México S.A.B de C.V. (Grupo México)
-
Mexican conglomerate Grupo México (GMexico) has operations in the mining, transportation and infrastructure services. Its mining division comprises 15 open-pit and underground m...
- Company: Tubos de Acero de México S.A. (TenarisTamsa)
-
TenarisTamsa is a fully integrated seamless pipe manufacturing facility created in 1952, under the name of Tubos de Acero de México S.A. Two years later, the company started its...