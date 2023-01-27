Liberty Costa Rica secures US$450mn to finance investments in mobile networks and fiber optics
IDB Invest and Liberty Costa Rica, part of Liberty Latin America, announced the international issuance of a sustainability-linked bond as part of a US$450mn financing package, the multilateral said in a statement.
Proceeds from the bond will be used to finance investments in fiber optic and mobile infrastructure.
Liberty Costa Rica, which emerged after the acquisition of Telefónica’s operation in the country, will work on the migration of users from 2G and 3G to 4G and the extension of LTE networks in rural areas. In addition, the financing will be used to double the size of the fiber optic network and begin to outline the future 5G network.
The financing will be made in two tranches. The first consists of a US$50mn senior A loan, complemented by a US$400mn B tranche for an eight-year term. It will be provided by a special purpose entity that acted as a participant in the IDB Invest line.
Liberty Costa Rica committed to sustainability performance goals to cover a reduction of more than 30% in absolute emissions of direct and indirect scope and a reduction of more than 35% in the intensity of GHG emissions per operating unit, IDB Invest said.
Last year, Liberty Latin America announced that it was studying its emissions footprint as part of plans to achieve carbon neutrality.
At the time, the company mentioned that in Costa Rica it had already defined the reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30%, and those of scope 3 by 35% by 2027. Most of the energy in Costa Rica comes from renewable sources.
Since its arrival in Costa Rica, Liberty has increased competition in the mobile market. According to the latest data from regulator Sutel, at the end of 2021 the company increased its market share from 38.6% in 2020 to 42.3%, followed by state-owned ICE (38.6%) and Claro.
In the fixed segment, Liberty ranks second in market share with 23.5%. The company, which operates in the fixed market after the acquisition of Cabletica, has a hybrid HFC network that is seeking to migrate to fiber optics.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Costa Rica)
Costa Rica to create 5G labs as part of telecoms plan
Operators are especially keen to gain access to frequencies and experiment with the technology.
Return of 5G frequencies: What now for Costa Rica?
Yesterday it was revealed that ICE promised to return frequencies in the 3.5Ghz band to deploy 5G services.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Huánuco Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Pasco Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Amazon Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the San Martín Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Arequipa Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Ancash Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Datacenter Rio de Janeiro 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Antarctic Submarine Cable
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Submarine cable
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Puno Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Nabiax Brasil
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: DirecTV Latin America LLC (DirecTV Latin America)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Empresas Municipales de Cali E.I.C.E. E.S.P. (Emcali)
-
Empresas Municipales de Cali (Emcali) is a state-owned company that provides water, telecommunications, and electricity services in Cali, Colombia. The company has close to 600,...
- Company: Piemonte Holding de Participacoes S.A. (Piemonte Holding)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Elea Digital
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Tower One Wireless Corp. (Tower One Wireless)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Mundo Pacífico SpA (Mundo Pacífico)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Samson Control S.A. de C.V. (Samson Control México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Aguas y Estructuras S.A. (Ayesa)
-
Aguas y Estructuras S.A. (Ayesa) is a Spanish business solutions company specializing in engineering, technology and consulting (ETC). The company provides studies (feasibility,...