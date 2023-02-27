Line 3 of the Lima Metro will link Comas with San Juan de Miraflores in just 54 minutes
Statement from the Ministry of Transport and Communications
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
The megaproject of Line 3 of the Lima Metro is still underway. When it is operational, it will link the north and south of the city, from the district of Comas to San Juan de Miraflores, in just 54 minutes.
The Minister of Transport and Communications, Paola Lazarte, remarked that Line 3 of the Lima Metro will be executed under the Government-to-Government ( G2G ) contract modality and that there are five interested countries.
Last January, the Executive approved the allocation of 252 million soles for the contracting of the PMO (Project Management Office) and thus be able to start the studies of the work.
Line 3 of the Lima Metro will be completely underground and will cross 12 districts (34.8 kilometers long). It will have 66 automatic trains, that is, without drivers, and each one will be able to carry 1,800 passengers. It is estimated that it mobilizes 2 million people a day.
Its construction will be anti-seismic and will be equipped for the immediate evacuation of passengers in an emergency. The stations will be modern and will have lifts, escalators and conditioned floors to facilitate the transit of people with visual disabilities.
The districts that the project will cover are Comas, Los Olivos, Independencia, San Martín de Porres, Rímac, Cercado de Lima, Jesús María, Lince, San Isidro, Miraflores, Santiago de Surco and San Juan de Miraflores.
