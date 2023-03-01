Press Release

By MDC Data Centers

MCALLEN, Texas - MDC Data Centers, a leading carrier-neutral colocation provider on the US border, is pleased to announce a US$3.4mn investment in upgrading its data center infrastructure. During the past year, the company has purchased state-of-the-art equipment from Bud Griffin & Associates, a leading provider of data center service and equipment, to upgrade its MCA2 data center.

This significant investment will enable MDC to offer improved quality of service to its clients, as well as stay up to date on the latest technologies and best practices in the industry. The partnership with BGA will provide MDC Data Centers with access to its expertise and resources, further enhancing the company's commitment to providing top-notch data center services to its customers.

"At MDC, our clients' satisfaction and long-term relationships are our top priorities. We believe that investing in our infrastructure with top providers such as BGA is an investment for the success of our clients. This upgrade to our MCA2 data center will provide improved quality of service to our customers and minimize the risk of downtime, ensuring that we continue to be a trusted partner for businesses," said Ivan Eng, Strategic Planning Director at MDC.

BGA recognizes that in today's world there are no "typical" network applications. Every company's network is critical (24x7). BGA not only has the solutions, but also the knowledge and experience to support these application needs. Whether it is a large data center or a remote site that requires single phase power and monitoring, BGA offers the technology and support to surpass its customers' needs.

MDC Data Centers is committed to making its Border Interconnection Platform even more robust and accessible for networks and content providers that want to Do Mexico Right.