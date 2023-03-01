MDC Data Centers boosts its border platform with multimillion-dollar investment in latest datacenter equipment from BGA
Press Release
By MDC Data Centers
MCALLEN, Texas - MDC Data Centers, a leading carrier-neutral colocation provider on the US border, is pleased to announce a US$3.4mn investment in upgrading its data center infrastructure. During the past year, the company has purchased state-of-the-art equipment from Bud Griffin & Associates, a leading provider of data center service and equipment, to upgrade its MCA2 data center.
This significant investment will enable MDC to offer improved quality of service to its clients, as well as stay up to date on the latest technologies and best practices in the industry. The partnership with BGA will provide MDC Data Centers with access to its expertise and resources, further enhancing the company's commitment to providing top-notch data center services to its customers.
"At MDC, our clients' satisfaction and long-term relationships are our top priorities. We believe that investing in our infrastructure with top providers such as BGA is an investment for the success of our clients. This upgrade to our MCA2 data center will provide improved quality of service to our customers and minimize the risk of downtime, ensuring that we continue to be a trusted partner for businesses," said Ivan Eng, Strategic Planning Director at MDC.
BGA recognizes that in today's world there are no "typical" network applications. Every company's network is critical (24x7). BGA not only has the solutions, but also the knowledge and experience to support these application needs. Whether it is a large data center or a remote site that requires single phase power and monitoring, BGA offers the technology and support to surpass its customers' needs.
MDC Data Centers is committed to making its Border Interconnection Platform even more robust and accessible for networks and content providers that want to Do Mexico Right.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Mexico)
Red Hat expects more RAN innovation in Latin America this year
The 5G core is likely to be expanded and put into production, BNamericas was told.
Kyndryl and Microsoft launch Center of Excellence to drive digital transformation in Latin America
The center offers technical expertise and integrated solutions to accelerate the modernization of mutual customers' businesses.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 02)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 04)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 03)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Mexico 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Mexico 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: BG2 Data Center (Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Antarctic Scientific Hub (Antarctic Submarine Cable)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 00)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Comtelsat S.A. de C.V (Comtelsat)
- Company: Scitum, S.A. de C.V. (Scitum)
-
Scitum S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican company controlled by Teléfonos de México S.A.B. of C.V. (Telmex) and Grupo Carso S.A.B. of C.V. The firm provides information security within L...
- Company: Carso Infraestructura y Construcción, S.A.B. de C.V. (CICSA) (CICSA)
-
Carso Infraestructura y Construcción (CICSA) is a Mexican company belonging to Grupo Carso's infrastructure and construction division. The firm is involved in the development of...
- Company: Accenture S.C. (Accenture México)