Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre expects to increase investments in logistics and shipments in regional markets where these areas are close to saturation, executives said.

“We are operating close to peak utilization in some of our geographies in terms of our logistics and capex – logistics fulfillment centers and sortation centers. So, we do anticipate some incremental investments when we look at 2023 versus 2022 in terms of capex, primarily on the logistics front, as we build incremental capacity that we are needing in some markets, primarily in Mexico,” CFO Pedro Arnt told investors in an earnings call.

Despite that, Mexico is the market where MercadoLibre has the highest rate of end-to-end logistics for merchants – the so-called fulfillment format.

According to Arnt, Mexico crossed in Q4 the mark of 70% of shipments starting in one of the company’s local fulfillment centers. That compares to 40% in Brazil, the company’s largest market, and over 30% in Chile, while Colombia and Argentina keep growing.

“I think there's a combination of market dynamics, merchant profiles, and execution that has led Mexico to be so far ahead of the other markets,” he said.

MercadoLibre’s other key investment pillar, developers and product creation, is expected to slow down, as costs rise and the group anticipates higher difficulties in hiring and retaining developers.

Arnt called MercadoLibre an island, in reference to the lay offs that are shaking up both local and global technology companies.

MercadoLibre, he said, has no plans to cut headcount, but to expand it, although the speed of incremental hires is expected to decrease.

“I think we're still going against most others in that we continue to hire, but probably at a somewhat more measured pace than we had been adding engineers over the past few years,” said Arnt. “There’s no downsizing necessary because we remained disciplined over the past few years.”

Overall, MercadoLibre invested US$455mn last year, a 27.7% decline. Q4 capex fell to US$122mn, from US$196 in the same quarter in 2021.

According to Arnt, the current outlook is for an increase in net capex in 2023.

CREDIT

The company plans to venture into new markets through its MercadoPago fintech and payments platform. One of these markets is car loans, initially in Brazil.

“It's still very, very, very small. We're just pilot testing it in Brazil. We believe that it’s interesting because it has a strong synergy with our marketplace,” MercadoPago CEO Oswaldo Gimenez said about a pilot in Brazil.

The company is set to thread more carefully regarding credit, though, given the more risk-adverse and restrictive consumer credit environment, according to Arnt.

MercadoLibre also plans to launch in Mexico this year its credit card business.

MILESTONE YEAR AND 2023 PERSPECTIVES

2022 was full of “first-evers” for MercadoLibre, according to the group.

The company processed more than US$100bn in payments, booked over US$10bn of net revenues, shipped more than 1bn items through Mercado Envíos, and surpassed US$1bn of income from operations, all for the first time in its history.

Overall, net revenues hit US$10.5bn for the year and US$3bn for the quarter, up from US$7.06bn in 2021 and US$2.13bn in the fourth quarter of 2021.

MercadoLibre expects a fast-changing competitive landscape, above all in Brazil.

“I think the area we operate in, both consumer commerce and fintech and specifically the technology areas, are low barrier of entry, high competitive markets which generate extremely dynamic market situations and structures,” Arnt said.

Brazil is attracting Asian commerce players, such as Shoppee and Shein, both of which have been growing their market share through word-of-mouth, low prices, and high logistics investments.

“The quality of our products and our technology has remained incredibly consistent over time. And tactically, we try to adapt very quickly to changing market dynamics, to changing technological dynamics and consumer habits,” he added, without getting into details.

MercadoLibre ended the year with 148mn active users, roughly 8mn more than in 2021, considering all its commerce and fintech services. In the quarter, total payment volume hit US$36bn, up 80% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis, led principally by Mexico.

The reopening of the physical stores after the pandemic did not significantly affect the company’s user and engagement growth rates, only slowing down the pandemic penetration pace, according to the executives.

“We still feel it's early days in terms of the shift from offline to online retail,” said Arnt. “Consumers have found in their online purchasing a compelling enough value proposition [and] consumption has stayed online.”