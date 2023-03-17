A plan by Mexico’s Querétaro state to build a 8bn-peso (US$424mn) third aqueduct line for the state capital is not only feasible, but will also not harm water distribution in Hidalgo state, contrary to claims by citizens and decision-makers, according to an expert.

Manuel Salas Flores, CEO of Mexican water engineering firm Cipro, told BNamericas that “aqueduct 3 is feasible by itself and does not affect [Hidalgo’s] Zimapán,” a municipality where opposition has been building, as residents believe the line would lead to scarcity.

“No, I don't share that opinion,” said Salas, whose company completed the executive designs for the intake, pumping plant, pipelines, special structures and the water treatment plant. The contract was awarded in November.

“Whenever there are interstate issues of water law and that one consumes, and the other does not, this type of concern rises up. What I can tell you is that it is not the case here,” Salas said.

Although planning is still underway, the aim is to supply water to Querétaro city from the Zimapán dam, which is over 100km away.

Hidalgo governor Julio Menchaca backed Zimapán residents’ claim that the project could affect their water supply.

Querétaro governor Mauricio Kuri told reporters recently, however, that the aqueduct was approved by the federal government, so he was not worried about the opposition.

National water authority Conagua approved the project and local news site AM de Querétaro reported that local construction companies are inquiring and readying paperwork to compete in the upcoming tender.