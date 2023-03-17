Mexican firm backs US$425mn Querétaro aqueduct 3
A plan by Mexico’s Querétaro state to build a 8bn-peso (US$424mn) third aqueduct line for the state capital is not only feasible, but will also not harm water distribution in Hidalgo state, contrary to claims by citizens and decision-makers, according to an expert.
Manuel Salas Flores, CEO of Mexican water engineering firm Cipro, told BNamericas that “aqueduct 3 is feasible by itself and does not affect [Hidalgo’s] Zimapán,” a municipality where opposition has been building, as residents believe the line would lead to scarcity.
“No, I don't share that opinion,” said Salas, whose company completed the executive designs for the intake, pumping plant, pipelines, special structures and the water treatment plant. The contract was awarded in November.
“Whenever there are interstate issues of water law and that one consumes, and the other does not, this type of concern rises up. What I can tell you is that it is not the case here,” Salas said.
Although planning is still underway, the aim is to supply water to Querétaro city from the Zimapán dam, which is over 100km away.
Hidalgo governor Julio Menchaca backed Zimapán residents’ claim that the project could affect their water supply.
Querétaro governor Mauricio Kuri told reporters recently, however, that the aqueduct was approved by the federal government, so he was not worried about the opposition.
National water authority Conagua approved the project and local news site AM de Querétaro reported that local construction companies are inquiring and readying paperwork to compete in the upcoming tender.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Mexican firm backs US$425mn Querétaro aqueduct 3
The CEO of water engineering firm Cipro told BNamericas that the aqueduct is feasible and won't negatively affect supply elsewhere.
Mexico aims to consolidate rail portfolio
The updated portfolio leaves out some proposals that would likely not be finished before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's term ends.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Maya Train - Tulum Cancun Section (Stretch 5)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Barranca Larga - Ventanilla toll road (Oaxaca - Puerto Escondido highway)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Nichupté bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Yucatan Sustainable Stadium (ESY)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: 0037 Jáltipan - Salina Cruz Gas Pipeline (Interoceanic Corridor)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: 0913 Highway “Atlacomulco-Polotitlán”
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: 0910 Cruise Terminal in Ensenada, Baja California
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Reconstruction project of the federal hydraulic infrastructure damaged by the occurrence of river flooding on November 10, 2020 in 5 municipalities of the state of Tabasco.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Creation of a mixing center in the hgr no. 6 madero city, tamaulipas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V. (Prolamsa)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cemex Concretos S.A. de C.V.
- Company: Grupo Carso S.A.B. de C.V. (Grupo Carso)
-
Grupo Carso is a Mexican industrial conglomerate made up of a diversified group of companies in four business sectors: industrial, infrastructure, retail and energy, with activi...
- Company: Sisttemex S.A. de C.V.
- Company: DLG Industrias S.A. de C.V.