Mexico’s Nuevo León state launched a tender for preinvestment studies and the executive plan for flood prevention projects along the Santa Catarina and El Obispo rivers in Santa Catarina municipality, where Tesla will build a US$10bn electric vehicle plant.

Bids will be presented on March 28 and the winner announced on April 12, according to the tender call (SMPU-LP-003/2023), published by the state’s mobility and urban planning ministry. Prospective bidders must register through March 17.

The ministry scheduled a site visit for March 16. According to the tender documents, participants must have at least five years of experience in carrying out preinvestment and basic engineering studies, as well as designs and cost and benefit analyses.

Tesla selected Santa Catarina as site for its new plant in February.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador agreed to the plant after CEO Elon Musk promised to implement a water program to help solve Monterrey’s drought problems. Details have not been unveiled, however.