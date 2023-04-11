Mexico’s infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry SICT is considering expanding the country’s airport infrastructure by building three new terminals in Jalisco, Baja California and Guanajuato states.

Asked about the plans, which were originally outlined at a press conference at the end of March, transport undersecretary Rogelio Jiménez Pons told BNamericas that the analysis is being carried out by the transport department at the SICT.

“The initial analyses and studies are being done with our own funds,” he said, adding that staff from state-owned operator ASA and the administration of the Mexico City airport (AICM) are helping with planning.

The new terminals would be constructed in Costa Alegre (Jalisco state), San Miguel de Allende (Guanajuato) and Ensenada (Baja California), all of which receive large numbers of tourists.

“We also have the support of the state governments,” Jiménez said.

Although major expansion and modernization works are already underway at several terminals run by ASA and the Mexico City airport operator, these three projects would be the first new terminals built after the Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA) in Mexico state and the ongoing Tulum airport in Quintana Roo state, being constructed by defense ministry Sedena.

For 2023, the federal government allocated 5.7bn pesos (US$313mn) to invest in airport projects, Jiménez Pons said at the press conference in March. Of that amount, 4.1bn pesos went to ASA for eight infrastructure projects including the 2.1bn-peso expansion of Tepic terminal in Nayarit state.

The remaining 1.5bn pesos assigned by the government have been assigned to 17 projects at AICM, he added.