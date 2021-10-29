Mexico minister confirms plans for state lithium company
Bnamericas Published: Friday, October 29, 2021
Federal Government Lithium Hydroxide Electric Power Companies Electric Power Producer Electric Power Trader Onshore Wind Mining Companies Development and Integration Bank Lithium Electrolyte Natural Gas Generation Legislation & Regulation Lithium Regulator Licensing & Concessions Photovoltaic Lithium Carbonate Electric Power Distributor Transmission System Operator Politics Legal issues / Legal Advice
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.