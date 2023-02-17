The Mexican government has formally kicked off its ambitious renewable energy-focused Sonora Plan with the early opening of the first stage of the Puerto Peñasco photovoltaic facility.

The first stage of the facility has capacity to generate 120MW, according to the CEO of state-owned power utility CFE, Manuel Bartlett. That capacity will be increased to 1,000MW by 2027 over two more stages, making it one of the largest in Latin America.

State authorities originally expected to open the first stage in April 2023.

The Sonora Plan involves strengthening the northern state's supply chains with the US, spurring electric vehicle (EV) production and building several large renewable power plants, in addition to promoting associated lithium production for batteries. It entails officially estimated investments of US$48bn.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is currently in the northwestern state on a three-day visit, during which he hopes to deliver the first lithium concessions to state-owned company LitioMx, after signing a decree to give the energy ministry (Sener) the rights to national reserves of the metal, which is key for electromobility and energy storage.

Speaking about the Puerto Peñasco plant from state capital Hermosillo, López Obrador said: “Starting today [February 17], it will supply electricity to 60,000 homes and this is just the beginning."

Sonora governor Alfonso Durazo said at the same press conference that the state's photovoltaic park "will mark a before and after in the generation of electricity from solar energy, not just in Sonora but nationwide."

“This solar power plant already represents the first step of the Sonora Plan for sustainable energy that will put our state and our country at the forefront of the fight against climate change, the drive for the decarbonization of the economy and will put us at the head of the worldwide energy transition," Durazo added.

When construction of the facility began in May last year, the Sonora government stated that "investment in this project will be US$1.64bn, it will benefit 1.6mn consumers and a 2,000ha grid of solar panels will be installed, which is equivalent to 315 times the size of the Azteca stadium.”

Federal authorities, however, recently estimated the total investment in Puerto Peñasco at US$1bn.

The government has reported that the new solar parks in the state will be built with US-backed financing at preferential rates, and the debt burden will be assumed directly by the Mexican treasury, which will allow state-owned company CFE to own large solar parks without increasing its debt.

In late 2022, Mexico committed to doubling its current installed renewable energy generation capacity, prompting skepticism from many market observers given the country's recent hostility towards the expansion of wind and solar energy by private sector parties.