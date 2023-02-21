Mexico
News

Mexico plans tenders to promote Tehuantepec isthmus investments

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Tenders Private Investment Freight railway Container terminals
Mexico plans tenders to promote Tehuantepec isthmus investments

Mexico’s navy ministry Semar, which is overseeing the port sector, is planning to launch in March tenders for attracting investments to the Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor between ports in Oaxaca and Veracruz states. 

El Sol de México reported on Monday that ministry officials toured facilities along the 300km rail line as part of plans to boost economic development in the region. The government began rehabilitating the line three years ago.

Semar did not specify what tenders it will launch in March, but reiterated government plans to auction concessions for 10 industrial parks along the line and two container terminals at the ports of Salina Cruz, in Oaxaca, and Coatzacoalcos, in Veracruz. 

The newspaper cited transparency records that showed the government has not attracted any investments to the region last year. 

Overall, the Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor comprises creating a major logistics hub to connect the Pacific and the Atlantic coasts. This involves three main projects: the rehabilitation of the rail line, the modernization of ports and 10 industrial parks. 

Last week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the tender for the parks would be launched soon, and that he would travel with a US delegation to the region next month to promote investments. Four of the 10 parks will comprise wind farms that will be financed by US banks and be managed by state utility CFE, he said. 

Meanwhile, details on the container terminal tenders Rafael Marín Mollinedo, former director of CIIT, the entity in charge of the interoceanic corridor, promised during BNamericas' 2022 Mexican infrastructure opportunities webinar have still not been published. He said a tender for the Coatzacoalcos terminal would be launched in 2022. 

The tender for the Salina Cruz terminal could take longer because the government was working on a breakwater, he said.

Semar vice admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles took over CIIT's leadership in early January.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Mexico’s 2023 elections: What’s at stake?

Mexico’s 2023 elections: What’s at stake?

Gubernatorial elections will take place in two key states with mining and heavy industry and could set the stage for next year's presidential elect...

Yucatán could be the star of Mexico’s construction industry in 2023

Yucatán could be the star of Mexico’s construction industry in 2023

Of the eight works that make up the state's portfolio, come other way and others under planning, there are three key infrastructure projects involv...

Mexico mulls modernizing Cancún's Kukulcán boulevard

Mexico mulls modernizing Cancún's Kukulcán boulevard

Mexico: SICT-FAA agree to continue the work for recovery of Category 1

Mexico: SICT-FAA agree to continue the work for recovery of Category 1

Mexico open to US$5.5bn desal project to supply Arizona

Mexico open to US$5.5bn desal project to supply Arizona

López Obrador revives hope for US$2.5bn Mexico City-Querétaro rail link

López Obrador revives hope for US$2.5bn Mexico City-Querétaro rail link

Maya Train is an unprecedented feat in the world: president; progress on section 2 presented

Maya Train is an unprecedented feat in the world: president; progress on section 2 presented

Mexico’s construction sector registers biggest recovery since 2020

Mexico’s construction sector registers biggest recovery since 2020

Maya train faces new legal challenge

Maya train faces new legal challenge

Baja California progressing with US$740mn road infra plan

Baja California progressing with US$740mn road infra plan

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Transportes Pitic, S.A. de C.V.  (Pitic)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: CFI de México S.A. de C.V.  (CFI México)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Jeca Railway Corporación, S.A. de C.V.
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Mexico plans tenders to promote Tehuantepec isthmus investments

Mexico plans tenders to promote Tehuantepec isthmus investments

Mexico reports slow progress on US$1.2bn Lechería rail branch

Mexico reports slow progress on US$1.2bn Lechería rail branch

Four keys to participate in Colombia's reliability charge auction

Four keys to participate in Colombia's reliability charge auction

Mexican president to discuss new plant location with Tesla

Mexican president to discuss new plant location with Tesla

Peru grants concession for 300MW wind project

Peru grants concession for 300MW wind project