Mexico’s navy ministry Semar, which is overseeing the port sector, is planning to launch in March tenders for attracting investments to the Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor between ports in Oaxaca and Veracruz states.

El Sol de México reported on Monday that ministry officials toured facilities along the 300km rail line as part of plans to boost economic development in the region. The government began rehabilitating the line three years ago.

Semar did not specify what tenders it will launch in March, but reiterated government plans to auction concessions for 10 industrial parks along the line and two container terminals at the ports of Salina Cruz, in Oaxaca, and Coatzacoalcos, in Veracruz.

The newspaper cited transparency records that showed the government has not attracted any investments to the region last year.

Overall, the Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor comprises creating a major logistics hub to connect the Pacific and the Atlantic coasts. This involves three main projects: the rehabilitation of the rail line, the modernization of ports and 10 industrial parks.

Last week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the tender for the parks would be launched soon, and that he would travel with a US delegation to the region next month to promote investments. Four of the 10 parks will comprise wind farms that will be financed by US banks and be managed by state utility CFE, he said.

Meanwhile, details on the container terminal tenders Rafael Marín Mollinedo, former director of CIIT, the entity in charge of the interoceanic corridor, promised during BNamericas' 2022 Mexican infrastructure opportunities webinar have still not been published. He said a tender for the Coatzacoalcos terminal would be launched in 2022.

The tender for the Salina Cruz terminal could take longer because the government was working on a breakwater, he said.

Semar vice admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles took over CIIT's leadership in early January.