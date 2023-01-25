Silver Tiger Metals Discovers New Wide High Grade Sulphide Zone Intersecting 6.0 Meters of 2,025.5 g/t Silver Equivalent
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR) and (OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") has intersected 2,025.5 g/t total silver equivalent over 6.0 meters in the Sulphide Zone in Drill Hole ET-22-433 from 364.5 meters to 370.5 meters, consisting of 1,354.4 g/t silver, 0.20 g/t gold, 1.57% copper, 6.10% lead and 10.86% zinc within 44.4 meters grading 720.5 g/t total silver equivalent from 330.5 meters to 374.9 meters consisting of 508.2 g/t silver, 0.16 g/t gold, 0.55% copper, 1.76% lead and 3.17% zinc in the newly discovered Sulphide Zone.
Highlights from the on-going drilling program include the following:
- Hole ET-22-432: 8.2 meters grading 1,446.2 g/t total silver equivalent from 372.4 meters to 380.6 meters, consisting of 956.6 g/t silver, 0.13 g/t gold, 1.69% copper, 3.58% lead and 7.01% zinc within 34.8 meters grading 407.4 g/t total silver equivalent from 348.4 meters to 383.2 meters consisting of 257.4 g/t silver, 0.13 g/t gold, 0.47% copper, 1.18% lead and 2.02% zinc in the Sulphide Zone.
- Hole ET-22-434: 10.5 meters grading 1,642.4 g/t total silver equivalent from 370.1 meters to 380.6 meters, consisting of 914.0 g/t silver, 0.20 g/t gold, 1.68% copper, 5.92% lead and 12.42% zinc within 19.9 meters grading 1,072.9 g/t total silver equivalent from 361.7 meters to 381.6 meters consisting of 605.6 g/t silver, 0.22 g/t gold, 1.13% copper, 4.04% lead and 7.43% zinc in the Sulphide Zone.
- Hole ET-22-438: 3.7 meters grading 1,035.8 g/t total silver equivalent from 394.8 meters to 398.5 meters, consisting of 879.4 g/t silver, 0.24 g/t gold, 0.76% copper, 0.86% lead and 1.36% zinc within 19.5 meters grading 527.5 g/t total silver equivalent from 393.5 meters to 413.0 meters consisting of 408.4 g/t silver, 0.27 g/t gold, 0.53% copper, 0.88% lead and 0.83% zinc in the Sulphide Zone.
Silver Tiger's CEO, Glenn Jessome, stated, "The discovery of this high grade sulphide zone is the fourth type of mineralization found at El Tigre. The first holes through this wide high grade sulphide zone have delineated a strike length of in excess of 150 meters open to the north and south, with widths approaching 35 meters. The Historic El Tigre Mine relied only on high grade silver quartz veins. We have now discovered the stockwork, the shale zone and now this sulphide zone. All four types of mineralization will be very important to the future of El Tigre." Mr. Jessome further stated: "Our ongoing underground development will place us in the Sooy Vein directly above this sulphide zone as we transition to underground drilling to follow it north and south."
Additional drill results for Sooy Vein, Hanging Wall Gold Zone and the Sulphide Zone are presented in the Drill Hole Results table below along with the details for the calculation of the silver equivalent grades.
Attached as illustrations are the Sulphide Zone Plan, El Tigre - Four Types of Mineralization, El Tigre Long Section, Cross Section 4875N and El Tigre Cross Section 4865N.
Drill Hole ResultsTable
|
Hole ID
|
Comment
|
From
|
To
|
Length(1)
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Copper
|
Lead
|
Zinc
|
AgEq Total (2)
|
m
|
M
|
m
|
g/t
|
g/t
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
g/t
|
ET-22-432
|HW Gold Zone
|
4.6
|
14.0
|
9.4
|
0.10
|
39.0
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
48.5
|Sooy Vein Zone
|
191.2
|
201.6
|
10.4
|
0.16
|
399.0
|
0.43
|
2.84
|
5.16
|
690.6
|including
|
195.6
|
197.7
|
2.1
|
0.24
|
1,153.6
|
1.29
|
9.76
|
16.82
|
2,084.8
|Sulphide Zone
|
348.4
|
383.2
|
34.8
|
0.13
|
257.4
|
0.47
|
1.18
|
2.02
|
407.4
|
|including
|
372.4
|
380.6
|
8.2
|
0.13
|
956.6
|
1.69
|
3.58
|
7.01
|
1,446.2
|including
|
378.5
|
380.6
|
2.1
|
0.17
|
1,663.5
|
4.32
|
6.28
|
11.50
|
2,622.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ET-22-433
|HW Gold Zone
|
0.0
|
14.2
|
14.2
|
0.10
|
56.9
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
66.8
|Sooy Vein Zone
|
190.9
|
201.9
|
11.0
|
0.29
|
165.4
|
0.16
|
1.43
|
4.42
|
382.5
|including
|
193.6
|
198.4
|
4.8
|
0.41
|
369.9
|
0.35
|
3.19
|
9.96
|
840.2
|
|including
|
194.7
|
195.8
|
1.1
|
0.12
|
634.5
|
0.57
|
4.68
|
18.48
|
1,422.5
|Sulphide Zone
|
330.5
|
374.9
|
44.4
|
0.16
|
508.2
|
0.55
|
1.76
|
3.17
|
720.5
|including
|
332.9
|
337.9
|
5.0
|
0.17
|
1,431.8
|
1.41
|
2.47
|
6.27
|
1,846.8
|including
|
335.5
|
336.1
|
0.6
|
0.18
|
3,225.0
|
4.19
|
5.34
|
15.59
|
4,285.5
|including
|
364.5
|
370.5
|
6.0
|
0.20
|
1,354.4
|
1.57
|
6.10
|
10.86
|
2,025.5
|including
|
366.8
|
367.8
|
1.0
|
0.19
|
2,371.5
|
3.07
|
10.00
|
17.81
|
3,508.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ET-22-434
|HW Gold Zone
|
6.5
|
15.0
|
8.5
|
0.39
|
96.7
|
0.01
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
129.8
|including
|
10.1
|
11.6
|
1.5
|
2.04
|
336.0
|
0.02
|
0.17
|
0.04
|
496.6
|Sooy Vein Zone
|
184.6
|
197.6
|
13.0
|
0.16
|
172.5
|
0.36
|
2.08
|
2.56
|
354.0
|including
|
190.6
|
195.8
|
5.2
|
0.19
|
326.4
|
0.84
|
4.89
|
5.97
|
734.8
|including
|
192.3
|
194.4
|
2.1
|
0.24
|
496.1
|
1.76
|
7.17
|
8.62
|
1,139.2
|Sulphide Zone
|
306.7
|
313.3
|
6.6
|
0.11
|
376.8
|
0.32
|
0.14
|
0.09
|
421.9
|including
|
311.3
|
313.3
|
2.0
|
0.20
|
1,116.5
|
0.89
|
0.20
|
0.11
|
1,225.9
|including
|
312.3
|
313.3
|
1.0
|
0.25
|
1,859.0
|
1.44
|
0.33
|
0.19
|
2,030.4
|Sulphide Zone
|
361.7
|
381.6
|
19.9
|
0.22
|
605.6
|
1.13
|
4.04
|
7.43
|
1,072.9
|including
|
370.1
|
380.6
|
10.5
|
0.20
|
914.0
|
1.68
|
5.92
|
12.42
|
1,642.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ET-22-435
|HW Gold Zone
|
6.9
|
15.0
|
8.1
|
0.38
|
89.2
|
0.01
|
0.08
|
0.01
|
120.9
|including
|
6.9
|
11.0
|
4.1
|
0.70
|
134.3
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
189.1
|Sooy Vein Zone
|
187.7
|
204.8
|
17.1
|
0.06
|
22.9
|
0.02
|
0.08
|
0.16
|
36.8
|including
|
189.1
|
189.8
|
0.7
|
0.17
|
89.3
|
0.07
|
0.40
|
1.34
|
163.0
|Sulphide Zone
|
373.1
|
375.5
|
2.4
|
0.41
|
117.0
|
0.30
|
2.20
|
3.51
|
344.9
|including
|
374.9
|
375.5
|
0.6
|
0.44
|
200.0
|
0.86
|
6.28
|
11.13
|
833.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ET-22-436
|HW Gold Zone
|
0.0
|
33.2
|
33.2
|
0.10
|
36.3
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
44.6
|including
|
25.3
|
31.7
|
6.4
|
0.03
|
52.4
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.03
|
57.5
|Sooy Vein Zone
|
210.3
|
216.4
|
6.1
|
0.10
|
416.8
|
0.39
|
1.31
|
2.62
|
580.1
|Sulphide Zone
|
387.8
|
394.7
|
6.9
|
0.06
|
765.3
|
0.73
|
2.97
|
6.51
|
1,125.8
|including
|
389.8
|
391.6
|
1.8
|
0.12
|
1,634.6
|
1.61
|
7.14
|
15.39
|
2,478.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ET-22-437
|HW Gold Zone
|
0.0
|
32.3
|
32.3
|
0.07
|
21.8
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
28.1
|including
|
23.9
|
32.3
|
8.4
|
0.10
|
40.7
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.04
|
50.4
|Sooy Vein Zone
|
258.7
|
263.4
|
4.7
|
0.05
|
357.9
|
0.22
|
0.44
|
0.30
|
403.4
|including
|
260.2
|
260.9
|
0.7
|
0.24
|
2,048.0
|
1.29
|
2.70
|
1.66
|
2,309.2
|Sulphide Zone
|
358.0
|
367.7
|
9.7
|
0.08
|
354.4
|
0.39
|
0.91
|
0.70
|
442.2
|including
|
359.0
|
360.2
|
1.2
|
0.19
|
1,345.0
|
1.57
|
2.10
|
0.83
|
1,587.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ET-22-438
|HW Gold Zone
|
9.2
|
52.7
|
43.5
|
0.16
|
18.7
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
31.3
|including
|
29.0
|
29.6
|
0.6
|
2.26
|
566.0
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
739.5
|Sooy Vein Zone
|
321.3
|
324.5
|
3.2
|
0.52
|
300.5
|
0.18
|
0.73
|
0.33
|
384.8
|including
|
322.1
|
323.0
|
0.9
|
1.51
|
773.0
|
0.48
|
2.08
|
0.77
|
1,006.7
|Sulphide Zone
|
393.5
|
413.0
|
19.5
|
0.27
|
408.4
|
0.53
|
0.88
|
0.83
|
527.5
|including
|
394.8
|
398.5
|
3.7
|
0.24
|
879.4
|
0.76
|
0.86
|
1.36
|
1,035.8
|including
|
396.0
|
396.5
|
0.5
|
0.62
|
2,796.0
|
1.75
|
1.85
|
4.16
|
3,193.1
|including
|
403.8
|
411.8
|
8.0
|
0.51
|
564.3
|
0.90
|
1.68
|
1.31
|
771.9
|including
|
406.3
|
407.0
|
0.7
|
1.47
|
1,148.0
|
1.40
|
1.52
|
0.71
|
1,452.3
|
Notes:
1. Not true width.
2. SilverEquivalent ("EqAg") ratiosare based on a silverto gold priceratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag). Copper,lead and zinc are converted using $3.66/lb copper, $0.90/lb lead, $1.26/lb zinc at 100% metal recoveries based on a silver price of$26.00/oz.
El Tigre - Four Types of Mineralization
Drill Hole Location Table
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Az
|
Dip
|
Length
|
ET-22-432
|
670863
|
3384930
|
1852
|
100
|
-82
|
509.4
|
ET-22-433
|
670864
|
3384931
|
1852
|
90
|
-82
|
497.2
|
ET-22-434
|
670863
|
3384930
|
1852
|
80
|
-82
|
469.7
|
ET-22-435
|
670863
|
3384930
|
1852
|
70
|
-81
|
524.6
|
ET-22-436
|
670856
|
3384898
|
1869
|
79
|
-83
|
494.1
|
ET-22-437
|
670857
|
3384898
|
1869
|
89
|
-83
|
485.0
|
ET-22-438
|
670848
|
3384866
|
1886
|
107
|
-83
|
433.1
Drill Holes Previously Released from the Sulphide Zone on September 13, 2022 and on October 25, 2022:
Drill Hole ResultsTable
|
Hole ID
|
Comment
|From
|To
|Length(1)
|Gold
|Silver
|Copper
|Lead
|Zinc
|
AgEq Total (2)
|m
|M
|m
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|g/t
|
ET-22-395
|
El Tigre Vein
|
359.6
|
363.3
|
3.7
|
0.13
|
733.4
|
0.78
|
0.60
|
1.51
|
882.0
|
including
|
362.3
|
363.3
|
1.0
|
0.26
|
1,844.0
|
2.32
|
1.60
|
5.27
|
2,299.5
|
El Tigre Vein
|
376.2
|
384.9
|
8.7
|
0.19
|
373.0
|
0.56
|
1.72
|
3.45
|
596.4
|
including
|
382.3
|
383.9
|
1.6
|
0.24
|
1,397.5
|
1.85
|
6.06
|
16.13
|
2,271.8
|
El Tigre Vein
|
394.8
|
402.9
|
8.1
|
0.17
|
554.2
|
0.92
|
2.48
|
3.63
|
834.5
|
including
|
397.7
|
399.7
|
2.0
|
0.20
|
1,270.3
|
1.66
|
2.85
|
4.26
|
1,653.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ET-22-417
|
El Tigre Vein
|
303.1
|
304.2
|
1.1
|
0.14
|
965.4
|
1.20
|
0.74
|
2.38
|
1,188.4
|
including
|
303.7
|
304.2
|
0.5
|
0.27
|
2,010.0
|
2.51
|
1.53
|
4.97
|
2,473.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ET-22-422
|
El Tigre Vein
|
469.7
|
470.9
|
1.2
|
1.26
|
0.7
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
96.0
|
including
|
474.4
|
476.1
|
1.7
|
0.09
|
14.3
|
0.06
|
0.51
|
0.07
|
41.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ET-22-427
|
Sooy Vein
|
55.5
|
57.5
|
2.0
|
1.04
|
1,768.4
|
0.38
|
0.71
|
0.13
|
1,904.6
|
including
|
56.4
|
57.5
|
1.1
|
1.79
|
3,096.0
|
0.68
|
1.25
|
0.22
|
3,331.9
|
El Tigre Vein
|
398.3
|
405.2
|
6.9
|
0.13
|
85.1
|
0.07
|
0.67
|
1.34
|
162.1
|
including
|
401.9
|
403.0
|
1.1
|
0.33
|
255.0
|
0.23
|
2.59
|
5.06
|
531.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ET-22-428
|
Sooy Vein
|
46.9
|
51.0
|
4.1
|
0.99
|
1,374.0
|
0.17
|
0.34
|
0.33
|
1,483.0
|
including
|
48.8
|
49.4
|
0.6
|
2.47
|
3,097.0
|
0.32
|
0.97
|
0.81
|
3,362.6
|
Sooy Footwall
|
102.2
|
105.6
|
3.4
|
0.46
|
551.8
|
0.07
|
0.10
|
0.16
|
600.6
|
including
|
138.9
|
139.4
|
0.5
|
2.47
|
3,088.0
|
0.38
|
3.04
|
1.57
|
3,434.1
|
El Tigre Vein
|
309.3
|
318.4
|
9.1
|
0.26
|
31.4
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
0.05
|
56.4
|
including
|
352.0
|
352.5
|
0.5
|
0.50
|
807.0
|
1.83
|
1.00
|
2.44
|
1,125.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ET-22-429
|
Sooy Vein
|
63.0
|
63.5
|
0.5
|
1.46
|
1,320.0
|
0.32
|
0.16
|
0.07
|
1,465.9
|
El Tigre
|
247.8
|
253.2
|
5.4
|
0.06
|
219.6
|
0.18
|
0.24
|
0.17
|
252.9
|
including
|
249.9
|
251.0
|
1.1
|
0.07
|
707.0
|
0.39
|
0.37
|
0.40
|
771.9
|
El Tigre
|
265.2
|
275.9
|
10.7
|
0.04
|
120.2
|
0.17
|
0.30
|
0.22
|
154.6
|
including
|
274.3
|
275.4
|
1.1
|
0.04
|
549.7
|
0.74
|
1.02
|
0.90
|
677.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ET-22-430
|
HW Gold
|
81.0
|
101.5
|
20.5
|
0.08
|
41.7
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
50.2
|
including
|
93.0
|
94.6
|
1.6
|
0.23
|
390.1
|
0.06
|
0.11
|
0.32
|
426.5
|
Sooy Vein
|
117.5
|
119.1
|
1.6
|
0.28
|
528.1
|
0.12
|
0.14
|
0.27
|
573.5
|
|
255.0
|
255.5
|
0.5
|
0.14
|
991.0
|
0.49
|
1.29
|
5.57
|
1,264.4
|
El Tigre
Vein
|
269.1
|
275.0
|
5.9
|
0.10
|
677.6
|
0.46
|
0.38
|
0.11
|
742.1
|
including
|
272.7
|
273.7
|
1.0
|
0.37
|
2,754.0
|
1.50
|
0.68
|
0.21
|
2,948.7
|
and
|
297.0
|
298.0
|
1.0
|
0.11
|
1,346.0
|
1.02
|
0.45
|
0.35
|
1,474.6
|
including
|
297.5
|
298.0
|
0.5
|
0.20
|
2,797.0
|
2.09
|
0.90
|
0.73
|
3,058.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ET-22-431
|
HW Gold
|
10.1
|
46.5
|
36.4
|
0.13
|
41.9
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
52.6
|
including
|
10.1
|
11.6
|
1.5
|
0.11
|
731.0
|
0.00
|
0.05
|
0.00
|
740.9
|
Sooy Vein
|
83.9
|
86.7
|
2.8
|
0.59
|
137.4
|
0.03
|
0.19
|
0.24
|
196.5
|
|
339.5
|
342.6
|
3.1
|
0.06
|
211.5
|
0.08
|
0.02
|
0.03
|
225.2
|
El Tigre
Vein
|
409.1
|
418.5
|
9.4
|
0.19
|
641.3
|
0.65
|
3.32
|
6.51
|
1,013.3
|
|
including
|
413.5
|
415.6
|
2.1
|
0.19
|
1,536.1
|
1.62
|
7.71
|
13.66
|
2,341.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Not true width.
- Silver Equivalent ("EqAg") ratios are based on a silverto gold price ratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag). Copper, lead and zinc are converted using $3.66/lb copper, $0.90/lb lead, $1.26/lb zinc at 100% metal recoveries based on a silver price of $26.00/oz.
