Mexico
News

Mexico unveils taxonomy for sustainable financing

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
ESG Clean Energy Transition Government program Climate change Financing Private Investment

Mexico’s finance ministry unveiled its sustainable taxonomy, a financial public policy tool that seeks to encourage investment in economic activities that protect the environment and reduce social and gender gaps.

The taxonomy was presented during the 2023 convention of Mexico’s banking association ABM in Mérida, Yucatán, three months after it was announced by treasury undersecretary Gabriel Yorio.

“What we’re going to be able to do is precisely mobilize resources to address environmental and social challenges, being able to identify them and, above all, establish a market standard for financing in our system,” said Yorio during the presentation.

"What we’re going to promote is to strengthen the quality of our sustainable assets so that our investors, ESG investors, have the security that they’re buying the best assets in a developing Mexican market," added the official.

The criteria developed by the Mexican government, with advice from organizations such as the World Bank, are aligned with the taxonomy of the European Union, which since 2020 is part of the regulatory development of the European Commission to link the financial sector with the achievement of the decarbonization objectives of Europe’s economy.

It is also in line with the Colombian taxonomy and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Mexican authorities said during the presentation.

"The sustainable taxonomy of Mexico is a unique initiative worldwide, since it is the first to consider social objectives in its design, defining gender equality as a priority objective," said the finance ministry in a statement after the presentation.

The ministry said it worked for three years with more than 200 technical experts from institutions in the public, private, financial, academic and civil society sectors, as well as with international organizations.

The publication of the sustainable taxonomy will be followed by activities to disseminate and implement the framework for the financial sector in terms of sustainability, in addition to training authorities and entities in the sector, and the development of its corresponding regulation.

