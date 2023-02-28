Microsoft's Mexico datacenter region set to open in H2
Microsoft said its datacenter region in Mexico is expected to start operations in the second half of 2023.
The project, located in Querétaro state, is the first of its kind in Spanish-speaking Latin America.
Microsoft has 60 datacenter regions in 140 countries.
The new region, called México Central, will have three availability zones, from which the company's main cloud services – Azure, M365 and Dynamics 365 – will be deployed.
Each availability zone is a physically separate location with one or more datacenters equipped with independent power, cooling and networking.
The new datacenter development had been announced in 2020 as part of a US$1.1bn investment plan to drive digital transformation and build the first cloud region in Mexico.
The design characteristics of the datacenters were not disclosed.
“Having processing facilities closer to the access and connection points represents a direct benefit for everyone: browsing online becomes a more agile experience, with shorter response times and more agile interactions, since the physical distance along which the information runs is reduced,” Juan José Delgado, director of digital innovation at Microsoft Mexico, said in a release.
Querétaro has become a hub for datacenters.
According to the state's sustainable development ministry, 15 datacenter projects involving US$3bn have been announced.
If completed, the projects would generate power demand of 400MW, newspaper El Economista reported.
