Minas Gerais state sets new date for US$540mn highways auction
Brazil’s Minas Gerais state has set a new auction date for the concession of the Varginha - Furnas highways lot.
The auction will be held May 25 on the São Paulo stock exchange, the state’s department of infrastructure and mobility (Seinfra) said in a statement. The deadline for submitting bids is May 22.
The auction was originally planned for March, but the state government postponed it to make adjustments to the tender notice and give more time to interested companies to evaluate the assets.
The 30-year concession contract will demand investments of 2.68bn reais (US$540mn).
With a total extension of around 433km, the highways connect São Sebastião do Paraíso and Três Corações, crossing 22 municipalities in the state.
São Paulo develops major infrastructure plan
Mirroring the federal PPI, the state's plan will be based on attracting private investment.
Brazil's Paraná state readies port terminal auction
Studies suggest the two terminals will demand at least US$45mn.
- Company: Desenvolvimento Rodoviário S.A. (Dersa)
-
São Paulo state highway company Desenvolvimento Rodoviário S.A. (Dersa) provides infrastructure solutions in transportation and logistics in the state and the country. Dersa has...
- Company: Concessionária do Aeroporto Internacional de Guarulhos S.A. (GRU Airport)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Empresa Brasileira de Infraestrutura Aeroportuária (Infraero)
-
Brazil's state-run Empresa Brasileira de Infraestrutura Aeroportuária (Infraero) is responsible for the development, administration, operation, and industrial and commercial man...
- Company: Imetame Logística Porto
- Company: Maqterra Transportes e Terraplenagem Ltda. (Maqterra Transportes e Terraplenagem)
-
Maqterra Transportes e Terraplenagem Ltda. is a Brazilian construction company mainly engaged in earthworks and paving services. Established in 1974, it has been involved in con...