Brazil’s Minas Gerais state has contracted think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) to audit the compensation process agreed with Vale.

The miner will pay 37.7bn reais (US$6.87bn) to compensate for the 2019 tailings dam collapse in Brumadinho municipality, which killed 259 and wreaked environmental havoc.

“It is very important to have an independent audit, which will carry out impartial and technical analyses on details, especially on costs and deadlines, and the actual execution of projects that are Vale's obligation,” Luís Otávio de Assis, deputy secretary of the state's planning and management secretariat, said in a press release.

Vale, the state, and prosecutors agreed Latin America’s biggest compensation deal in February. Part of the payment will go to the state and part to 25 affected municipalities.

The audit should help avoid payment problems similar to those in the Samarco case.

Minas Gerais prosecutors and the state are pressuring the pellet maker, a JV between Vale and BHP, to adhere to an accord related to the 2015 tailings dam collapse in Mariana municipality.

The agreement was reached in 2018, but so far only 30% of victims have been compensated, according to the prosecutors. Overall, 1,300 families are eligible.

Samarco resumed production partially in December 2020.