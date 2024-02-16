Mine closure adds to existing credit pressures in Panama
Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 16, 2024
Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Costs Clean Energy Transition Copper Production Open pit mining Taxes & Subsidies Politics Legal issues / Legal Advice ESG Economics Arbitration Mining Companies Unemployment Social conflicts Legislation & Regulation Commodities Licensing & Concessions Climate change Gold Distressed companies & Bankruptcy
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.