MINEM, Petroperú and Perupetro coordinate actions to strengthen the Hydrocarbons subsector and promote new investments
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Onshore Natural Gas Tight gas Oil Pipelines Geological mapping / Surveys Drilling rigs Coalbed methane Upstream Brent Type of hydrocarbons WTI Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shale Oil Social conflicts Environmental conflict Subsea Shale gas Oil sands Shallow waters Offshore Location Heavy oil Mexican Mix Upstream Company Crude oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.