Panama’s mining chamber Camipa expressed the “serious concern” in the face of the impasse that is putting the Cobre Panamá copper mine at risk due to restrictions on loading concentrate at the operation’s port.

“The mechanisms of negotiation or pressure should not lead to situations that put the continuity of the company's operations, future investments in the mining sector and other sectors of the country at risk, or that are detrimental to the value chains and the employment generated by the mine,” Camipa said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In this last scenario, we all lose,” added the trade group.

First Quantum Minerals' local subsidiary Minera Panamá suspended concentrate loading operations on February 6 at the port of Punta Rincón, following an order from maritime authority AMP to halt activity until it is shown that the accredited firm began to certify the calibration of the scales.

The Canadian miner’s unit said in a letter sent this week to the maritime authority that it had complied with the requirements demanded by AMP and warned that it would be forced to close Cobre Panamá if concentrate was not shipped before reaching its storage capacity by midnight on Thursday.

Camipa said that when Panama is just recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is concern that the possible suspension of Cobre Panamá, or that if an agreement between the parties is not signed, will generate repercussions that would damage the country.

“This new negative scenario would represent enormous additional damage for the more than 2,000 national suppliers, among which are those affiliated with Camipa, who as a whole invoice close to US$900mn annually to Minera Panamá and who pay taxes, benefits, salaries, financial obligations and [provide] services that would no longer become part of national economic activity,” the statement said.

Talks on a new operating contract for the mine began after the supreme court ruled in 2018 that a law dating from the 1990s, under which the concession was granted, was unconstitutional.

The chamber added that the more than 7,000 direct formal jobs at the mine, as well as the more than 40,000 indirect formal jobs generated by the supply chain, would also be affected by the halt of operations.

Camipa also warned that such an outcome would damage confidence for future foreign investment in the mining industry and other key economic sectors as well as the country's investment rating.

“The private sector and the national government have struggled to attract and maintain this trust for the benefit of the entire country, and it is opportune to put on the table the already proven fact that mining has the capacity to contribute enormously to development, sustainability of the country and communities,” Camipa said.

“The only win-win solution for everyone is none other than signing a contract and for this, it is clear that the parties must make sacrifices in their positions.”

Faced with the possible closure of the mine’s port ordered by the government, the chamber made a “call for reflection so that the necessary and reasonable conditions are fostered, so that through dialogue and without reaching extreme pressure situations, the signing of a mutually beneficial agreement is concluded and the uncertainty and anxiety generated at the national level is eliminated.”

The government and Minera Panamá resumed talks around Christmas after the company missed a deadline on December 14 to sign a new operating contract due to disagreements over payment of royalties and taxes. However, a date has not yet been defined for the signing of the contract or for the implementation of a care and maintenance plan demanded by the authorities.

First Quantum reported record copper output of 350,000t at open-pit Cobre Panamá last year, up from 331,000t in 2021.