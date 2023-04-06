







The reforms the Mexican government is promoting to the mining and water law would scare off foreign investment and, in the longer term, harm the electronics, automobile, pharmaceutical and food industries.

That is according to Armando Alatorre (in photo), VP of the country’s college of mining engineers (CIMMGM).

The reform bill sent at the end of March by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the chamber of deputies would reduce the term of mining concessions from 50 years to only 15, with a single renewal.

"The most important aspect is the reduction in the duration of the concessions ... it doesn’t take into account that finding a deposit can take up to 15 years, and our concessions are for exploration and exploitation at the same time," Alatorre told BNamericas in an interview.

The geological engineer gave the example of a mining company that carries out exploration, finds a good-sized deposit and the first concession expires, and can only renew it once. “Will it be able to mine it in 15 years? Possibly not. So investments are not going to be made that may not be easily recouped,” he said.

“Your 30 years are over. What will happen to the installations that you built, that you invested in to bring machinery, equipment and so on? Are they going to remain abandoned there when they could have continued to produce? It's something that's up in the air,” he added.

Alatorre said the alternative would be to look for smaller deposits that can be exploited in less time, but warned of the effect on the economy of having more “mini mines” that produce less.

The bill would also prohibit granting of permits in zones with water scarcity or in protected natural areas, would not recognize the right to transfer mining concessions, eliminate the right of concession holders to obtain the expropriation of land without an agreement with their owners, and create specific water concessions for mining for five years, but renewable.

Alatorre said water concessions for mining for only five years, albeit extendable, “add more uncertainty” because if a company obtains a mining concession for 15 years, it will not be sure that it will have the water rights for the whole period.

When asked about the effects in the medium and long term, Alatorre stressed that the proposal would not hit only the mining industry, but also manufacturing, including electronics, household appliances, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, food and even construction.

“What will happen when we miners produce less? What will happen to the transformation of industry? Where are they going to get the copper required by the Mexican electronics and automotive industries? If there isn’t any, they’ll have to import, which will have an additional cost for freight,” said the CIMMGM official, adding that this would translate into higher inflation for final consumers.

Although Alatorre considers that the effects of the bill on mining would only be felt in about 10 or 15 years, the impact on FDI would be “almost immediate.”

“In the long term, 15 or 30 years, foreign investment in mining could reach zero, because new investments are not going to arrive and, as the deposits are depleted, those that are here are going to close,” he warned.

The bill must be analyzed by the legislative committees and subsequently sent to the senate.

Alatorre said that although Mexican law stipulates that professional associations are obliged to be consulted by the government in their respective areas, the draft of the bill was not reviewed by any of the trade groups directly related to mining.

“We hope that they will allow us to debate, present documents and that these documents will be taken into account. That is the important thing,” he said.