Mining revenues up 50% in Brazil's Bahia state
Mining revenues in northeast Brazil’s Bahia state increased 50% year-on-year to 1.8bn reais (US$346mn) in the first two months of the year.
The sharp rise was fueled by gold and nickel. Gold represented 33% of the total and nickel 23%, according to the state’s economic development department.
Bahia is Brazil’s third biggest mining state, after Pará and Minas Gerais.
Although the revenues were still much lower compared to the other two states, Bahia’s income from mining is expected to grow faster as a major iron ore project starts up in the coming months.
Bahia Mineração (Bamin), a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Eurasian Resources Group, is investing 20bn reais to expand the Pedra de Ferro mine in Caetité, along with the expansion of the Oeste Leste railway (FIOL) and construction of a port complex called Porto Sul.
Pedra de Ferro started production in 2021 with initial output of 1.07Mt that year and Bamin expects to reach 26Mt in 2026, when the FIOL expansion and Porto Sul are due to start operations.
According to mining association Ibram, of the US$50bn projected to be invested in Brazil’s mining sector in 2023-27, around US$10.2bn will go to projects in Bahia.
