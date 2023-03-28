Brazil
News

Mining revenues up 50% in Brazil's Bahia state

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Nickel Gold State Government Iron ore Commodities Mining Companies
Mining revenues up 50% in Brazil's Bahia state

Mining revenues in northeast Brazil’s Bahia state increased 50% year-on-year to 1.8bn reais (US$346mn) in the first two months of the year.

The sharp rise was fueled by gold and nickel. Gold represented 33% of the total and nickel 23%, according to the state’s economic development department. 

Bahia is Brazil’s third biggest mining state, after Pará and Minas Gerais.

Although the revenues were still much lower compared to the other two states, Bahia’s income from mining is expected to grow faster as a major iron ore project starts up in the coming months. 

Bahia Mineração (Bamin), a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Eurasian Resources Group, is investing 20bn reais to expand the Pedra de Ferro mine in Caetité, along with the expansion of the Oeste Leste railway (FIOL) and construction of a port complex called Porto Sul.

Pedra de Ferro started production in 2021 with initial output of 1.07Mt that year and Bamin expects to reach 26Mt in 2026, when the FIOL expansion and Porto Sul are due to start operations.

According to mining association Ibram, of the US$50bn projected to be invested in Brazil’s mining sector in 2023-27, around US$10.2bn will go to projects in Bahia.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Serra Verde obtains US$150mn for rare earth project in Brazil's Goiás state

Serra Verde obtains US$150mn for rare earth project in Brazil's Goiás state

Production is expected to start in the second half of this year.

Junior exploration roundup: Prime Mining, Silver Tiger, Tinka Resources and more

Junior exploration roundup: Prime Mining, Silver Tiger, Tinka Resources and more

Companies operating in Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Mexico, Ecuador and Brazil provide updates.

Analyst sees Brazil mining sector increasing revenues this year

Analyst sees Brazil mining sector increasing revenues this year

TriStar set to obtain environmental license for US$260mn gold project

TriStar set to obtain environmental license for US$260mn gold project

Brazil's Vale receives non-binding offer for minority base metals stake

Brazil's Vale receives non-binding offer for minority base metals stake

Aura Minerals expecting output boost from Brazil gold assets

Aura Minerals expecting output boost from Brazil gold assets

Brazil: Meridian Mining Updates on Granting of Álamo Licence and Cabaçal’s Strong Drill Results

Brazil: Meridian Mining Updates on Granting of Álamo Licence and Cabaçal’s Strong Drill Results

Brazil's Tocantins state, Aura Minerals discuss US$70mn gold project

Brazil's Tocantins state, Aura Minerals discuss US$70mn gold project

Minas Gerais state suspends licenses for US$100mn iron ore project

Minas Gerais state suspends licenses for US$100mn iron ore project

What to expect from Lula on the environmental front

What to expect from Lula on the environmental front

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Trinta
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago
  • Project: Boa Vista
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago
  • Project: Planalto
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago
  • Project: São Jorge
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago
  • Project: Santa Luz
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 6 months ago
  • Project: Compactos
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 6 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: LOTS Group Latin America
  • LOTS Group is an international logistics and technology company born in Sweden. Its subsidiary for Latin America has an office in São Paulo, Brazil and one in Santiago, Chile. P...
  • Company: Umicore Brasil Ltda.  (Umicore Brasil)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Cedro Mineração Ltda.  (Cedro Mineração)
  • Cedro Mineração is a Brazilian mining company specialized in the extraction, processing and commercialization of iron ore. Cedro was founded in 2018 and in 2020 it acquired the ...
  • Company: Brazil Iron Ltd.  (Brazil Iron Mineração)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...

Latest news

Hybrid generation projects moving forward in Brazil

Hybrid generation projects moving forward in Brazil

KIO Networks makes first datacenter acquisition in Colombia

KIO Networks makes first datacenter acquisition in Colombia

NEW REPORT - Electric Power Projects in Central America and the Caribbean

NEW REPORT - Electric Power Projects in Central America and the Caribbean

Bogotá plans to launch tender for second metro line in H2

Bogotá plans to launch tender for second metro line in H2

Petrobras launches tender focused on the equatorial margin

Petrobras launches tender focused on the equatorial margin