March 1, 2023

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Minister of Transport and Communications, Paola Lazarte, informed that in August of this year the construction works of the landing strip and the control tower of the Chinchero International Airport , located in the province of Urubamba, Cusco, will begin.

Currently, the designs of the passenger terminal and the control tower are being developed, which are under review and evaluation by the supervisor and the Project Management Office (PMO) so that, later , are approved by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The foundation works of the passenger terminal area for international flights have already been completed, while preparations are being finalized to begin with the sector that will be used for domestic flights. The advance of earth movement has an advance of 92%.

The air terminal will be the second largest in the country. Its construction will cover an area of 454 hectares, including the runway 4 kilometers long and 45 meters wide. It will have departure and arrival halls, areas for the security control of departures, migrations and passport controls.

The airport will be able to receive more than 7 million passengers per year, which will allow the sustainable increase of tourism and improve local and regional socioeconomic development.

Its construction is carried out through the Government-to-Government modality and will have an estimated cost of US$427 million. Its construction and commissioning is carried out with the technical assistance of Korea, through the Project Management Office.