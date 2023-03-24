Neutral Networks to invest US$80mn in Mexican fiber push
Telecoms infra company Neutral Networks plans to invest US$80mn to expand its fiber network from Laredo to Mexico City, passing through the Mexican datacenter hub of Querétaro, according to press reports.
Last July, Neutral Networks had some 3,500km of fiber optics deployed and a presence in 12 cities. Of the total, 600km were in Tijuana, 474km in Monterrey, 313km in Chihuahua, 270km in San Luis Potosí and 122km in Mexico City.
In an interview with BNamericas last year, CEO Gabriel Navarro said Neutral Networks was deploying fiber to provide connectivity to datacenters in Querétaro.
"We have 60km built under this type of infrastructure and we have a project to build 150km more," Navarro said at the time.
Neutral Networks uses fiber provided by Prysmian and optical equipment by Infinera.
The company’s strategy is to build the long-distance network from Laredo to Monterrey as phase 1, while phase 2 is to build the Monterrey-Querétaro network and phase 3 is Querétaro-Mexico City, the CEO said in a press conference.
The entire deployment is projected to take three years, during which time new Querétaro datacenters are expected to be built.
Navarro also told reporters that companies such as Tesla, which is expected to build a US$1bn electric car plant in Monterrey, as well as Tesla’s suppliers, could benefit from GTD’s existing fiber network and expand the services they offer.
The newly formed Mexican datacenter companies’ association, MEXDC, projects investments of over US$8.5bn in the next 10 years in the local industry, mostly in the Querétaro region.
The entity has as founding members Ascenty, DCD, Equinix, Layer 9 Data Centers, Odata, Scala and KIO.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Mexico)
Neutral Networks to invest US$80mn in Mexican fiber push
The company’s strategy is to build the long-distance network from Laredo to Mexico City in three phases.
Oracle eyes digitization of LatAm infra projects
BNamericas spoke with Rui Gatti, general director of Oracle's construction and engineering unit for Latin America, about the current scenario for d...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Odata Data Center in Peru
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 minutes ago
- Project: Second Cloud Region in Chile
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Ancash Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the La Libertad Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Arequipa Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Microsoft Project SCL03
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Falcon de Layer 9 Data Centers
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: CloudHQ Paulínia data center (GRU technological campus)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Cable submarino Firmina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: ICT (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Netlink Internet (Netlink)
- Company: Next Telekom S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Ubix)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Satpro México
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Netium
- Company: SatLink México
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: HNS de Mexico S.A. de C.V (HughesNet)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Elitesat Networks S.A. de C.V. (Elitesat Networks)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...