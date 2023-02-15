The new CEO of Brazil’s Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, is looking to reduce the gap between the national oil company and international oil giants in the energy transition area.

With a very strong focus on pre-salt exploration and production in recent years, the NOC’s green efforts fell behind those of its peers, mainly European players TotalEnergies, Equinor, BP Energy, Galp, Repsol and Shell.

Since 2016, Petrobras has sold several ethanol, biodiesel and wind power generation assets to improve its financial shape and boost investments in deep and ultradeep oil and gas projects.

On Monday in Brasília, Prates and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with Shell’s CEO, Wael Sawan, and the president of Shell in Brazil, Cristiano da Costa, to discuss new cooperation opportunities.

“This initiative is part of my new approach of dealing directly with the global CEOs of the industry’s large firms to advance the energy transition," Prates said in a statement.

A former senator for the ruling workers party (PT), Prates has been in charge of Petrobras since January and he is fully onboard with the Lula administration’s active environmental agenda, which is likely to impact the company’s strategy.

Last year, when he was still a lawmaker, Prates proposed a merger between Petrobras and now-privatized electricity firm Eletrobras, in order for Brazil to have a single energy company promoting sustainable technologies through the use of hydrocarbons.

Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos, believes an energy transition focus could be beneficial for Petrobras since it is cautious in its decision making. But he also warns that investors need to look at such initiatives with a skeptical eye as results are highly uncertain.

“In the past we've seen very poor investment decisions, which hardly added any value to the company,” he told BNamericas.

With growing competition in markets such as wind and solar, “we need to evaluate if projects can still be attractive without subsidies,” said Komura.

“A case in point is Raízen, a joint venture between Cosan and Shell, which is investing in second-generation ethanol, but without seeing it priced into its shares,” he said.

Pictured: Lula in the center, with Prates to the right and mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira to the left.