Panama’s maritime authority AMP presented the portfolio of projects it expects to carry out up to 2040, requiring some US$3bn. 

The presentation was made by AMP’s deputy manager Elvia Bustavino during a sustainable investment forum. According to the official, of the total nearly US$2.8bn would be for the construction of new trade infrastructure and US$175mn would go to state port refurbishment projects.

The investments include projects in 26 ports including Vacamonte, Aguadulce, Puerto Armuelles, Pedregal and Puerto Obaldía. Some of the projects involve container terminals, and others are for tourism in areas like Chiriquí province. 

Around 59% of the total investment is earmarked for projects on the Pacific coast and the rest for ones on the Atlantic.    

Around 25 state and 25 leased ports are supervised by AMP.

