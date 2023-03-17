Panama seeks bids for East Pan American highway works
Panama is seeking bids from 14 pre-qualified players for a first-stage US$46.7mn East Pan American highway rehabilitation and maintenance PPP contract.
The consortiums were selected in early January by the public works ministry (MOP) and may submit bids through May 2. Initially, 15 groups applied. The tender was launched on January 17 and the presentation of bids was planned to take place March 22.
Technical studies and works related to the first stage are also part of the contract, which belongs to a broader US$292mn rehabilitation plan, involving the 46.4km Las Garzas-Cañita and the 98.3km Cañita-Agua Fría stretches in Panamá province, and the 102km Agua Fría-Yaviza section in Darién province.
According to the tender documents, available here, “the East Pan American highway is the communication and socioeconomic platform that connects Darién province with the rest of the country. Residents and traders depend on having a functional, safe, and properly signaled highway.”
The World Bank's private financing arm IFC is assisting the government with the bigger project, since the highway “will benefit nearly 145,000 people with more secure and better-quality roads. IFC is assisting the MOP in the tender process to rehabilitate, operate and provide maintenance to the East Pan American highway,” IFC told BNamericas via email.
The East Pan American highway upgrade is part of a 2,000km maintenance and improvement program by the MOP and IFC and outlined in the 2019-24 strategic infrastructure plan.
“IFC will also support the MOP in the feasibility analysis to structure and launch tenders for another five projects that represent 1,600km of highways across the country,” IFC said.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Panama)
The countries set to be the next LatAm datacenter hubs
Mexico is set to become the region’s next datacenter hub after Brazil, Pedro Lerma Espinosa, sales manager at Corning Optical Communications in Mex...
Panama’s infra priorities for 2021
The country’s infrastructure agenda for next year has finally taken shape three months after the finance and economy ministry submitted next year's...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Tijuana - Tecate Interurban train - Phase 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Sky Train Baja (Tijuana - Rosarito Elevated Train)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: San Jose - San Ramon Corridor
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: BR-163 (MS) highway concession
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Road Lot 2 - Sul de Minas (Road Concessions Program)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Santa Rosa bridge, entrances, roundabout and overpass to Jorge Chávez airport
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Construction and Improvement of the Camaná Highway - Dv. Quilca - Matarani - Ilo - Tacna, Section Boca del Río - Tacna
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: National Road Improvement and Conservation Project PY12, Section: Nanawa Crossing - General Bruguez and Accesses
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Bridge over the Paraguay River between Carmelo Peralta (Paraguay) and Puerto Murtinho (Brazil) (Third Paraguay-Brazil bridge Puente de la Bioceánica)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Ciudad Juárez Bypass
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Envirolab S.A
- Company: E. Barranco y Asociados S.A. (EBASA)
- Company: Consorcio Agua para Gamboa
-
Consorcio Agua para Gamboa, based in the City of Panama and formed by the Spanish company Tedagua and Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios was allocated the study, design, constructi...
- Company: Cementos Argos
- Company: Alcaldía de San Miguelito
- Company: Bagatrac S.A. (Bagatrac)
-
Bagatrac S.A. is a Panamanian civil engineering service company and engages in earth moving and the construction of bridges, roads, and drainage systems, as well as specialized ...
- Company: Consorcio Panamá Cuarto Puente