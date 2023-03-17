Panama
News

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Highways - Roads Change in Schedule Tenders
Panama is seeking bids from 14 pre-qualified players for a first-stage US$46.7mn East Pan American highway rehabilitation and maintenance PPP contract.

The consortiums were selected in early January by the public works ministry (MOP) and may submit bids through May 2. Initially, 15 groups applied. The tender was launched on January 17 and the presentation of bids was planned to take place March 22.

Technical studies and works related to the first stage are also part of the contract, which belongs to a broader US$292mn rehabilitation plan, involving the 46.4km Las Garzas-Cañita and the 98.3km Cañita-Agua Fría stretches in Panamá province, and the 102km Agua Fría-Yaviza section in Darién province.

According to the tender documents, available here, “the East Pan American highway is the communication and socioeconomic platform that connects Darién province with the rest of the country. Residents and traders depend on having a functional, safe, and properly signaled highway.

The World Bank's private financing arm IFC is assisting the government with the bigger project, since the highway “will benefit nearly 145,000 people with more secure and better-quality roads. IFC is assisting the MOP in the tender process to rehabilitate, operate and provide maintenance to the East Pan American highway,” IFC told BNamericas via email.

The East Pan American highway upgrade is part of a 2,000km maintenance and improvement program by the MOP and IFC and outlined in the 2019-24 strategic infrastructure plan.

“IFC will also support the MOP in the feasibility analysis to structure and launch tenders for another five projects that represent 1,600km of highways across the country,” IFC said.

