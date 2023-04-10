Panama to launch tender for US$50mn highway upgrade this month
Panama is preparing to tender a US$50mn project to upgrade the highway in Veraguas province in the west of the country, authorities have announced.
This project involves works on 57km of the roads between San Francisco and Santa Fe, and a branch road to Calobre.
The capex of the works has been put at US$50mn and they have been included in a program to rehabilitate more than 2,000km of highways and roads across the country.
The minister of public works, Rafael Sabonge, held a meeting last week with a civilian organization that has been calling for the project to be carried out, where he announced that the tender will be published on procurement site Panamacompra by the end of this month.
The upgrades will be divided into two stages, the first comprising the road from San Francisco to Calobre, and the second from Santa Fe to the limits of Santiago, where the road links to the Pan-American highway.
They include expanding the roadways, and making repairs and improvements to bridges, among others.
According to news outlet Panamá America, the civilian organization has been demanding these works for more than 30 years due to the poor state of the highway.
In 2021, local authorities announced the beginning of pre-construction studies to pave the way for the construction tender.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Panama)
President of the Republic sanctions Law that encourages electric mobility in transport in Panama
As of the year 2025, the cars of public institutions and collective and selective transport must gradually change to electric vehicles.
Panama confirms metro tunnel design contract for S. Korean consortium
Consorcio HPH Joint Venture already won the construction contract for a metro tunnel beneath the Panama Canal, and now an official confirmed that i...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Colón new prison complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: New Hospital for Children and Maternity
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Widening Las Playas corridor section II: Santa Cruz-San Carlos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Dionisio Arrocha Hospital (Puerto Armuelles)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: New Almirante Hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Panamerican Highway from Yaviza to Pinogana and bridges over the Chucunaque River and Tuira River
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Omar Torrijos highway rehabilitation, Corozal-Red Tank-Vía Centenario stretch
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Punta Pacífica Costa del Este hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Tocumen airport expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Panamá Colon container port
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Arcal Abogados
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Industrias Duero
- Company: Corelogs Ingeniería S.A.
- Company: Tecnilab, S.A.
- Company: ACI Central America Inc. (ACI Central America)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consorcio Construcciones Hospitalarias S.A. (Consorcio Construcciones Hospitalarias)
-
Consorcio Construcciones Hospitalarias SA is a company formed by Constructora Rigaservices SA, Construction Management Group SA, and Administradora de Proyectos de Construcción,...
- Company: Consorcio Virlogeux - Rod - Pondio - Prointec
-
Virlogeux - Rod - Pondio - Prointec Consortium is a company made up of Michel Virlogeux Consultant (10%), Prointec SA (30%), Roughan & O´Donovan (30%) and Pondio Ingenieros (30%...
- Company: Consorcio CECODSA
- Company: Consorcio Yaviza
-
Consorcio Yaviza is a company made up of Constructora Urbana, SA and Toronto Global Holdings Corp. for the execution of the Pan-American Highway project from Yaviza to Pinogana ...