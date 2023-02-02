Brazil
Pará state concludes probe over Vale's local operations

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 02, 2023
Legislators in Brazil's Pará state have concluded a probe over the costs and benefits of Vale's local mining operations.

The final report of the state's parliamentary inquiry, which began in May 2021, was approved by lawmakers this week, although details of the findings are still unavailable. 

A statement from the state's lower house, however, said the report recommends a series of measures to be undertaken by Vale and other miners operating in the state to mitigate the social and environmental impacts caused by mining activity. 

Pará is a key hub for iron ore, manganese, copper, gold and nickel production. Vale operates Carajás (pictured), the world’s largest iron ore mine, in the state.

“Vale, in its commitment to transparency with society, provided clarification to the members of the Alepa Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry about its activities in the State of Pará. The company will await the release of the report for evaluation," the company said in a written response sent to BNamericas.

The investigation began after local politicians accused Vale of not generating enough direct investments in the state or adding value to their local operations.

Lawmakers said that Vale had assured them during the probe that the company would take steps to invest in a rail project, build a hospital, and create a technological innovation center for the implementation of new technologies in the production of pig iron.

