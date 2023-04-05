Peru: More than S/ 478 million would be used to expand the mass use of natural gas and electricity transmission projects
MINEM statement
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) reported that, through Bill No. 4482/2022-PE, the government is considering allocating more than S/ 478 million to finance new natural gas massification projects, increase beneficiaries of the Vale de FISE LPG discount and investments in electrical infrastructure that will benefit millions of Peruvians.
The initiative proposes assigning, via supplementary credit, S/ 350 million to MINEM to finance the execution of mass programs that encourage the use of natural gas both in homes and in economic activities and social support institutions.
To do this, these resources would increase the number of homes connected to natural gas, benefiting 25,200 families, in addition to building 505 km of new distribution networks in the cities, facilitating the use of this economic energy in 10 hospitals and financing the conversion of 10,000 natural gas vehicles.
And of that amount, more than S/ 60 million would be used to increase the number of beneficiaries of the FISE LPG Discount Voucher, with the aim of allowing 235,642 families to purchase a domestic gas cylinder with a reduction of S/ 25 in its price.
The bill also proposes to authorize MINEM to make, exceptionally, transfers for more than S/ 128 million in favor of electricity distribution companies under the scope of FONAFE, to finance the "Transmission Investment Plan (PIT)" program. ) Post-COVID Economic Recovery in Peru".
This amount would allow expediting investment projects in electricity transmission infrastructure, providing greater security and efficiency in the supply of energy in cities and the area of influence at the national level.
Additionally, the initiative proposes to approve the allocation of a supplementary credit for more than S/ 1.5 million in favor of MINEM to finance the development expenses of Stage II of the Pre-investment Study of the Gas Pipeline project for the South of Peru, as part of its reactivation.
It should be noted that this bill was approved by the Budget Committee of the Congress of the Republic, and now its debate is expected in the highest legislative body.
