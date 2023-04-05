Peru
Press Release

Peru: More than S/ 478 million would be used to expand the mass use of natural gas and electricity transmission projects

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Electric Power Distributor Secondary Distribution Radial Smart Grids Rural Electrification systems Network Upgrades Distribution Substations LPG Gas pipelines Primary Distribution Taxes & Subsidies Natural Gas Distribution
Peru: More than S/ 478 million would be used to expand the mass use of natural gas and electricity transmission projects

MINEM statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) reported that, through Bill No. 4482/2022-PE, the government is considering allocating more than S/ 478 million to finance new natural gas massification projects, increase beneficiaries of the Vale de FISE LPG discount and investments in electrical infrastructure that will benefit millions of Peruvians.

The initiative proposes assigning, via supplementary credit, S/ 350 million to MINEM to finance the execution of mass programs that encourage the use of natural gas both in homes and in economic activities and social support institutions.

To do this, these resources would increase the number of homes connected to natural gas, benefiting 25,200 families, in addition to building 505 km of new distribution networks in the cities, facilitating the use of this economic energy in 10 hospitals and financing the conversion of 10,000 natural gas vehicles.

And of that amount, more than S/ 60 million would be used to increase the number of beneficiaries of the FISE LPG Discount Voucher, with the aim of allowing 235,642 families to purchase a domestic gas cylinder with a reduction of S/ 25 in its price.

The bill also proposes to authorize MINEM to make, exceptionally, transfers for more than S/ 128 million in favor of electricity distribution companies under the scope of FONAFE, to finance the "Transmission Investment Plan (PIT)" program. ) Post-COVID Economic Recovery in Peru".

This amount would allow expediting investment projects in electricity transmission infrastructure, providing greater security and efficiency in the supply of energy in cities and the area of influence at the national level.

Additionally, the initiative proposes to approve the allocation of a supplementary credit for more than S/ 1.5 million in favor of MINEM to finance the development expenses of Stage II of the Pre-investment Study of the Gas Pipeline project for the South of Peru, as part of its reactivation.

It should be noted that this bill was approved by the Budget Committee of the Congress of the Republic, and now its debate is expected in the highest legislative body.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Electric Power (Peru)

MINEM advances in the implementation of natural gas and rural electrification for Apurímac

MINEM advances in the implementation of natural gas and rural electrification for Apurímac

This year 4 kilometers of networks will be built, 300 homes will be connected and 1 natural gas regulation station will be implemented.

Mexico's renewables pipeline way behind regional peers, study shows

Mexico's renewables pipeline way behind regional peers, study shows

A new analysis by the Global Energy Monitor shows that Mexico has some 6.7GW of prospective solar and wind capacity, dwarfed by countries like Braz...

Peru’s Luz del Sur boosts short-term financial liquidity

Peru’s Luz del Sur boosts short-term financial liquidity

MINEM: Electricity production at the beginning of 2023 was 5,214 GWh nationwide

MINEM: Electricity production at the beginning of 2023 was 5,214 GWh nationwide

Peru boosts solar project pipeline with 300MW concession

Peru boosts solar project pipeline with 300MW concession

MINEM authorizes financial transfer of over 148mn soles to apply the Electricity Bonus

MINEM authorizes financial transfer of over 148mn soles to apply the Electricity Bonus

Permitting begins for 700MWp Enel solar project in Peru

Permitting begins for 700MWp Enel solar project in Peru

Peru energy watch: SITGAS studies, consultancy call, hydro concession

Peru energy watch: SITGAS studies, consultancy call, hydro concession

Peru power project developers secure land rights

Peru power project developers secure land rights

Spotlight: ProInversión's 2023-24 investment portfolio

Spotlight: ProInversión's 2023-24 investment portfolio

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Stantec Perú S.A.  (Stantec)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Grenergy Perú S.A.C  (Grenergy Perú)
  • Grenergy Perú is a subsidiary of the Spanish company Grenergy and was established in 2014. In Latin America Grenergy has over 1,000MW in development in wind and solar projects. ...

Latest news

Mining law reform would scare off FDI and hit manufacturing, claims leading engineer

Mining law reform would scare off FDI and hit manufacturing, claims leading e...

Uruguay opens call for 5G spectrum assignment

Uruguay opens call for 5G spectrum assignment

How LatAm telcos want to reduce fixed wireless costs

How LatAm telcos want to reduce fixed wireless costs

Bogotá gives concessionaire until May 5 to deliver studies on metro line

Bogotá gives concessionaire until May 5 to deliver studies on metro line

Who’s expected to sign Petrobras’ Sergipe FPSO contracts?

Who’s expected to sign Petrobras’ Sergipe FPSO contracts?