Peru power project developers secure land rights
Peru’s energy and mines ministry has granted CSF Continua Chachani permanent occupancy easement for the 100MW Chachani solar project in Arequipa region.
CSF Continua Chachani also secured the same land rights for the photovoltaic park’s dispatch component, the 220kV Chachani-San José line and Chachani substation.
In addition, the ministry granted Consorcio Transmantaro permanent occupancy easement for the 220/60kV Nazca Nueva substation in Ica region.
Chachani and Nazca Nueva are due online at year-end.
Meanwhile, Acqua Energía picked up the definitive concession for the 5.5km 50kV Marca-Casca-Alcaparrosa II transmission line in Junín region.
Acqua holds concessions for hydro projects Alcaparrosa (9.5MW), Casca (8.4MW), Marca (9MW) and Miraflores (9.9MW).
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Peru)
Peru’s top power generator lands 200MW solar concession
The photovoltaic park would be built in the southern region of Arequipa, home to two of the country's eight operating solar plants.
MINEM: Between December and February, 4 rural electrification works have been completed
The conclusion of these projects benefits 19,000 residents of 233 towns in La Libertad, Loreto, Puno and Huánuco with electrical service; with an i...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Majes-Siguas II irrigation project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Tres Quebradas wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: San Martín Solar Photovoltaic Plant (ex La Joya Solar)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Alto Piura irrigation and hydroelectric project component I
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Vientos de Mediania wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Blanca Solar photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Punta Lomitas wind farm (ex-Punta Lomitas Norte wind farm)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Algarrobo wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cogeneration Thermal Power Plant New Talara Refinery
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Torocco wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: ACRES Energy
-
ACRES Energy is a división of ACRES Investments group, which seeks and develops hydropower projects in Peru. The total installed capacity of the projects made by ACRES Energy re...
- Company: Inkia Energy Inc.
-
Inkia Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Guatemala and Panama, owns, operates and deve...
- Company: Eco Energy S.A.C
- Company: Vestas Perú S.A.C.
- Company: Eiffage Energía Perú
- Company: Zapote S.A.C. (Zapote)
- Company: Parque Eólico Marcona S.R.L.