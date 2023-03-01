Run of the river

Peru’s energy and mines ministry has granted CSF Continua Chachani permanent occupancy easement for the 100MW Chachani solar project in Arequipa region.

CSF Continua Chachani also secured the same land rights for the photovoltaic park’s dispatch component, the 220kV Chachani-San José line and Chachani substation.

In addition, the ministry granted Consorcio Transmantaro permanent occupancy easement for the 220/60kV Nazca Nueva substation in Ica region.

Chachani and Nazca Nueva are due online at year-end.

Meanwhile, Acqua Energía picked up the definitive concession for the 5.5km 50kV Marca-Casca-Alcaparrosa II transmission line in Junín region.

Acqua holds concessions for hydro projects Alcaparrosa (9.5MW), Casca (8.4MW), Marca (9MW) and Miraflores (9.9MW).