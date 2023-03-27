Peru
News

Peru presents long-awaited renewable energy promotion bill

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 27, 2023
Onshore Wind Legislation & Regulation Tenders Power purchase agreement (PPA) Photovoltaic
Peru presents long-awaited renewable energy promotion bill

Peru’s executive branch has introduced a bill to congress to promote the diversification of the energy matrix.

The proposal would allow power distributors to procure capacity and energy independently in supply tenders, a change that stakeholders, particularly renewable energy companies, have spent years calling for.

Power supply calls are expected in the near term as certain contracts between distributors and generators are scheduled to expire.

"The decreasing trend in renewable technology development costs will be used to establish better rates for final consumers, reducing the application of subsidies to renewable energies in the current regulatory framework," according to the draft legislation, which would modify law 28832, governing the guarantee of efficient power generation development.

The document, available here, in Spanish, adds that the “proposal strengthens free competition in the Peruvian electricity market and equality between all technologies, eliminating regulatory barriers ... and will reduce dependence on fossil fuels.”

The energy and mines ministry released a draft bill for consultation last June.

“It would be a good incentive for the construction of new renewable generators, as contracts with distributors would be for 10, 15, 20 years,” Rolando Salvatierra, a senior partner and energy expert with Lima-based law firm Estudio Muñiz, told BNamericas.

Salvatierra forecasts that 2023 will be a watershed year for renewables in Peru, with the potential announcement of a new renewable energy auction. The last process was launched in 2015.

Nevertheless, the sector analyst highlighted sector instability brought on political turmoil. “As of 2016, we have had six presidents and about 20 ministers of energy and mines so far,” he said.

Other hurdles pointed to by sector agents include the need for long-term pledges by electricity offtakers to help underpin renewable energy investments, the need to fast-track transmission infrastructure and pushing forward with norms related to complementary services, such as battery storage.

For a look at renewable energies in Peru, check out BNamericas’ Project Profiles which is tracking over 120 planned solar and wind projects in the Andean nation.

Also Read

Peru wind project developer secures land use rights

Swedish group lands consultancy for 100MW Peru solar project

Peru boosts solar project pipeline with 300MW concession

Permitting begins for 700MWp Enel solar project in Peru

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Peru)

Grid review begins for early-stage Peru power projects

Grid review begins for early-stage Peru power projects

The proposed plants include three wind farms and a combined cycle facility.

Electricity production in Peru was 5,289 GWh during 2022

Electricity production in Peru was 5,289 GWh during 2022

Electricity generation increased by 5.9% compared to the same period of the previous year and renewable energies represent 5% of the total for the ...

Preparation begins for Peru’s next power transmission plan

Preparation begins for Peru’s next power transmission plan

Statkraft Peru acquires two renewable energy projects in the north and south of the country

Statkraft Peru acquires two renewable energy projects in the north and south of the country

ProInversón accelerates PPP push

ProInversón accelerates PPP push

Peru energy watch: Upstream bill, transmission call, hydro study

Peru energy watch: Upstream bill, transmission call, hydro study

Peru: Ingemmet holds a meeting with the Minem, Regional Government of Tacna and EGESUR, to promote geothermal energy in the country

Peru: Ingemmet holds a meeting with the Minem, Regional Government of Tacna and EGESUR, to promote geothermal energ...

Brazil set to boost regional integration

Brazil set to boost regional integration

Experts weigh in on ‘reactivation’ of US$4.5bn south Peru gas pipeline

Experts weigh in on ‘reactivation’ of US$4.5bn south Peru gas pipeline

Peru power watch: Concession call, solar dispatch, grid costs

Peru power watch: Concession call, solar dispatch, grid costs

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Electro Dunas S.A.A.  (ElectroDunas)
  • Peruvian power company Electro Dunas, formerly known as Empresa Regional de Servicio Público de Electricidad del Sur Medio Sociedad Anónima Abierta – Electro Sur Medio S.A.A, is...
  • Company: Anddes Asociados S.A.C.  (Anddes)
  • Anddes is a Peruvian company that provides advisory and consulting services in the areas of development and supervision of environmental projects, engineering and construction f...
  • Company: ARPL Tecnología Industrial S.A.  (ARPL)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Fénix Power Perú S.A.  (Fénix)
  • Fénix Power Perú is the owner and operator of the Fénix thermoelectric plant located in the district of Chilca, in Peru's Lima department. The facility includes two natural gas-...

Latest news

Peru sticks to hydrocarbons sector growth forecast

Peru sticks to hydrocarbons sector growth forecast

Petrobras-led consortium to relinquish another pre-salt block

Petrobras-led consortium to relinquish another pre-salt block

Illegal mining turns violent in northern Ecuador

Illegal mining turns violent in northern Ecuador

Colombian firm scraps Venezuelan gas import plans

Colombian firm scraps Venezuelan gas import plans

Drought burns a hole in Argentina’s pockets

Drought burns a hole in Argentina’s pockets