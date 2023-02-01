By National Institute of Statistics and Informatics

February 1, 2023

In December 2022, the production of the Mining and Hydrocarbons sector increased by 9.34% when compared to the level obtained in the same month of 2021 and accumulated a growth of 0.35%, for the January-December 2022 period; this was announced by the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI), in the technical report Situational Advance of Economic Activity.

This performance was explained by the dynamism of metallic mining that increased by 11.05%, determined by the higher volumes produced of iron (99.4%), copper (19.2%), lead (3.2%) and tin (2.3%); however, the production of molybdenum (-12.1%), silver (-6.4%), gold (-4.0%) and zinc (-2.7%) decreased.

On the other hand, the hydrocarbons subsector decreased by 1.03% explained by the lower extraction of natural gas liquids (-4.9%); This result was partly offset by the increased exploitation of crude oil (4.0%) and natural gas (0.9%).

The Fishing sector decreased by 2.81%

During the month of analysis, the production of the Fishing sector decreased by 2.81% due to the lower extraction of species of maritime origin (-4.76%), of species destined for indirect human consumption (anchovy resource for flour and oil of fish), registering an extraction of 1,039,432 tons, compared to the 1,081,185 tons reported in December 2021, which translated into a reduction of 3.86%, behavior that was reported during the 2nd. month of the Second Fishing Season, in the North-Central zone of the Peruvian coast.

Landing for direct human consumption (-6.84%) was also affected, of species intended for consumption in fresh state (-11.64%), cured (-53.89%), frozen preparation (- 1.55%) and canning production (-12.73%). However, fishing of continental origin grew by 32.75% associated with the greater extraction of species for consumption in a fresh, cured and frozen state.

Production of the electricity subsector increased 4.19% in January 2023

According to preliminary figures, as of January 30, 2023, the production of the electricity subsector increased by 4.19%, supported by the greater generation of energy from thermoelectric origin (18.8%) and from renewable energies (0.6%); while, the generation of energy from hydroelectric origin contracted (-3.5%).

Among the companies that presented the highest production, the following stood out: Engie, Enel Generación Perú, Kallpa Generación, SDE Piura, Statkraft Perú, Enel Generación Piura, Orazul Energy Perú, Chinango and the Tres Hermanas wind farm, among the main ones.

Domestic cement consumption decreased by 6.72%

In December 2022, the internal consumption of cement fell by 6.72% as a result of the lower construction of private and self-construction works, compared to the level registered in December 2021.

Investment spending of the General Government increased by 18.21%

In December of last year, the Investment Expenditure of the General Government (S/ 9,047 million) increased by 18.21%, due to increased spending on construction of public works and to a lesser extent due to the acquisition of machinery, equipment and other assets. . On the contrary, the consumption expenditure of the General Government in nominal terms amounted to S/ 16,317 million, registering a reduction of 2.66%, compared to December 2021.

Consumer loans rose by 23.35%

In December 2022, consumer loans stood at S/ 68,574 million, increasing by 23.35% compared to the same month of the previous year. A similar trend was reported in mortgage loans that amounted to S/ 60,343 million, which increased by 7.59% compared to the same month in 2021. On the contrary, loans granted to corporations, large, small, medium, and micro-enterprises, decreased. reaching S/ 227,667 million, a lower figure of 4.48%.

On the other hand, the placement of multiple banking credit cards reached 6 million 750 thousand units and presented a growth of 12.43%, when compared to the same month of 2021.

Total imports showed positive behavior

With information as of January 26, 2023, in December of last year, the total amount imported amounted to US$ 4,848 million and increased by 0.30%, compared to the value registered in December 2021. This positive result was supported by the greater acquisition of raw materials and intermediate products, reaching US$ 2,567 million and showing a variation of 8.21%.

However, the import of consumer goods decreased by totaling US$ 945 million, with a reduction of 11.67%; as well as the purchase of capital goods and construction materials that reached US$ 1,336 million, with a decrease of 3.60%, compared to December 2021.