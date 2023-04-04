Brazil’s federal oil firm Petrobras launched tenders for the chartering of Sergipe deepwater FPSOs I and II, which are scheduled to come online in 2027.

The production units will have to be built with minimum local content requirements of 40% and 30%.

The contracts will be valid for 21 years as of the final acceptance date of the platforms by Petrobras.

The documents of the tenders are available via procurement site Petronect, under ID numbers 7004032918 and 7004032955.

The first tender to charter the two FPSOs was called off last year after the proposal received from Ocyan was disqualified.

***

Oil and gas watchdog ANP authorized Petrobras to resume production at Araçás field, in the Bahia Terra cluster.

The company started operational procedures for the safe return to well operations, pipeline and oil treatment and natural gas compression stations, which will allow the reestablishment of around 27% of the cluster’s production.

ANP ordered the stop of operations at the end of last year for safety reasons.

***

Shell and Senai Cimatec will launch on April 13 the new phase of the Brazilian Agave Development (Brave) program in Bahia state.

The R&D initiative facilitates exploring the potential of Agave as a source of biomass for the production of ethanol, biogas and other products.

The new stage involves the development of mechanization solutions for planting and harvesting Agave, tests for cultivation and management of different subspecies, in addition to processing technologies to produce first and second generation ethanol.

***

Eneva has found gas fluids in the 3-ENV-39D-AM extension well in the AM-T-85 block in the Amazonas basin.

The information was sent to ANP at the end of March.

***

Development bank BNDES has approved 907mn reais (US$179mn) in financing for Casa dos Ventos to deploy four wind farms in Rio Grande do Norte state: Ventos de Santa Luzia 11, 12 and 13 and Ventos de Santo Antônio 1.

With total installed capacity of 203MW, the projects will form the Umari wind complex, located in the municipalities of Monte das Gameleiras, São José do Campestre and Serra de São Bento.

The financing corresponds to 69% of the total investments of 1.31bn reais.

The funds will be used mainly for the acquisition and installation of wind turbines and civil works, in addition to the implementation of a transmission system associated with the project.

Construction began in September 2022, and the complex is expected to start full commercial operation in August 2024.

***

BYD has partnered with Orion-E Sustainable Energy to build in Full EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) format 1,000 PV solar power plants of 100KWp in Brazil, totaling 100MWp over two years.

The partnership focuses on the 3 Marias project developed by Orion-E, which consists of leasing land from small rural producers for the installation of PV plants in the distributed microgeneration modality.

BYD will build the plants through its integrator partners, while Orion-E will be responsible for the distribution of energy by leasing the plants to the final customer.

BYD will be responsible for delivering the plants under a turnkey model.

***

Taesa has signed the concession contracts for lots 3 and 5 for the second auction held by electric power watchdog Aneel in 2022.

Lot 5, Saíra Transmissora de Energia Elétrica, is located between Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, with an extension of 743km of line and three substations.

With an estimated investment of 1.18bn reais, the undertaking includes the Garabi substation, which enables the export and import of electricity with Argentina.

Lot 3 (Tangará Transmissora de Energia Elétrica) is located in the states of Maranhão and Pará, with 279km of extension and capex of 1.12bn reais.

***

Leonam Guimarães is the new head of nuclear association Abdan.

With broad sector experience, Guimarães is currently the coordinator of the follow-up committee for the Angra 3 nuclear plant.

"Brazil has invested in new nuclear plants and in the modernization of existing ones. Abdan, as the representative entity of professionals and companies in the area, has a fundamental role in promoting the safe and sustainable development of the nuclear sector in Brazil," he said in a statement.