Peru
Press Release

Petroperú evacuates workers from Station 1 of the ONP due to threat of indefinite strike

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, October 06, 2022
Shale gas  Oil sands Shale Oil NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Brent Subsea Social conflicts Geological mapping / Surveys Environmental conflict Heavy oil Mexican Mix Crude oil Onshore Natural Gas Type of hydrocarbons Oil Pipelines Location Tight gas WTI Offshore Deepwater Coalbed methane Shallow waters Upstream Drilling rigs

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address