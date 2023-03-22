Possible non-compliance in the delivery of detailed engineering designs of the First Line of the Bogotá Metro is evaluated
By Bogota Metro
This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish
The Metro de Bogotá Company (EMB) will define in the coming days the actions it will adopt against the concessionaire Metro Line 1 in the event of its eventual failure to deliver all the detailed engineering designs for the First Line of the Bogotá Metro (PLMB), whose term expires on March 30. The contract establishes that a cure period must be granted, which in case of breach could end in the opening of a breach process. This was stated today by Leonidas Narváez, general manager of EMB.
“From the start of the project, the concessionaire had 810 days (more than two years) to present the detailed engineering. This term initially expired on January 8, 2023. The evaluations carried out by the EMB and the Auditor's Office allowed it to be defined that it would not be met on that date, for which a modification was made in December 2022, extending it until March 30, 2023. Once again, we are sure that this term will be breached, for which reason a curing period must be granted, which in case of breach could end in the opening of a breach process. This situation, which is contemplated in the contract, we will announce it publicly in the next few days”, explained Narváez.
According to the EMB, the detailed engineering designs are grouped into 5 large chapters: road corridor (viaduct), Metro stations, Transmilenio stations, yard-workshop buildings, and rail metro system, which make up 315 deliverables. Of these, 51, which correspond to 16%, already have the No Objection from the audit; 119 (38%) are in the hands of the concessionaire resolving observations and the remaining 145 (46%) are in the hands of the inspectorate that carries out the respective review to grant them the respective No Objection if applicable.
"Citizens must be clear that the detailed engineering of the First Line of the Bogotá Metro is finished, but as General Manager I support the audit that if there are details in plans or technical documents that generate uncertainty, we must do the best exercise to that meet the standards of a project of this magnitude," said Leonidas Narváez.
And he concluded: "the contract continues to progress, it has a 19% progress in all its phases and the works that are being carried out at this time have detailed engineering not objected to by the audit.
The fact that a few more days are required for the concessionaire to resolve specific technical observations does not mean that we are not executing work, or that there are no detailed designs.
In fact, the issues that are being evaluated in practice will be executed in two or three years, and that is why we are analyzing the options that are consigned in the contract”, the general manager of EMB said.
News in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
