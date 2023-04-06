Press Release

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

ProInversión Statement

April 6, 2023

The state agency PROINVERSIÓN reports that the Puerto Maldonado Wastewater Treatment Plant (PTAR Puerto Maldonado) project will be awarded this quarter (II Quarter of 2023), making Madre de Dios the first department in the Peruvian jungle with a modern wastewater treatment plant.

The project tender is in the process of approving the final version of the concession contract by the entities involved in the system (PROINVERSIÓN, MEF, Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation - MVCS, regulatory body and the Comptroller General of the Republic). And it has four (4) pre-qualified bidders.

Thus, the project will soon be a reality thanks to the coordinated and articulated work between PROINVERSIÓN, MVCS, and the entities of the department.

With the Puerto Maldonado WWTP project, the coverage of the sewerage service will be expanded with the construction of secondary networks and home connections. Likewise, it will make it possible to treat all the wastewater from the urban area of Tambopata and El Triunfo, contributing to the decontamination of the Tambopata and Madre de Dios rivers, thereby improving the health and quality of life of the population, the environment, tourism and economic activities.

This project will be developed through the Public-Private Association (PPP) modality that will guarantee its sustainability with high standards of quality of service. It is an initiative of the Peruvian State whose owner is the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation (MVCS). It will have an estimated investment of US$88 million (including VAT) that will be covered by the State. The term of the concession will be 22 years.

The Puerto Maldonado WWTP, with the Large Cities Project and the Storm Drainage Project (which will be executed under the public works modality), are part of an MVCS strategy to close the gaps in drinking water, sewerage, wastewater treatment and drainage of rainwater in Puerto Maldonado. As a whole they represent a total investment of more than S/ 660 million.