Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico announces mental health infra investments

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Public Investment New Investment amount Detention center Hospital
Puerto Rico announced a US$167mn investment to build and refurbish two mental health hospitals in Bayamón province. 

“The mental health conditions of our island’s population have worsened, therefore it is necessary to increase the resources destined to the agencies that provide services and treatment for mental health patients,” governor Pedro Pierluisi said in a video posted on social media on Tuesday. 

The first investment of US$87mn will be to refurbish Dr Ramón Ruiz Arnau University Hospital. 

“It will have a new and independent vehicular access, a parking building, an electric generator, water tanks, alarm systems, and other protective measures,” said Pierluisi. “The total investment tops US$87mn, US$85mn of which are federal funds and US$2mn are state funds.”

The remaining US$80mn will be used to build a new hospital inside Bayamón’s correctional complex. 

“The inmates are also in need of access to mental health services as nearly 250 individuals have been diagnosed with some kind of mental disorder that requires isolation from the general population,” said the governor. 

Together, the projects will add nearly 200 beds and ease congestion at the only dedicated state mental health hospital, Ramón Fernández Marina in San Juan.

