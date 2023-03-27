Puerto Rico
News

Puerto Rico opens comment period for 500MW renewable energy call

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 27, 2023
Electric Power Distributor Onshore Wind Transmission System Operator Regulator Legislation & Regulation Tenders Energy Storage Photovoltaic
Puerto Rico opens comment period for 500MW renewable energy call

Puerto Rico’s energy regulator PREB is accepting comments for the third tranche of the island’s renewable energy and storage procurement process.

The call was launched in February and looks to procure 500MW of renewable power capacity and 250MW of storage.

Contract terms will run 20-25 years, except for virtual power plants, whose terms will be three to 10 years.

“[Power authority] PREPA seeks energy resources that can achieve commercial operation in no more than twenty-four (24) months from the date on which a selected proponent executes a contract, with preference given to those proposals that can achieve commercial operation within a shorter timeframe,” according to the 59-page draft request for proposal (RFP), which is available in the Documents box in the upper-right corner.

Interested parties may submit observations to the RFP, and draft power purchase and operating agreement, among other documents, through April 10. Information is available here.

A second online stakeholder session will be held on March 30.

Meanwhile, PREB extended to April 21 the deadline for Luma Energy, which operates Puerto Rico’s power transmission and distribution grid, to submit a draft of a wheeling service agreement.

In addition, the watchdog released an update submitted by Luma of progress made to projects funded by US Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Also Read Puerto Rico issues LNG to H2 combined cycle generation plant call

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Puerto Rico)

The Supervisory Board approves PREPA's fuel contract

The Supervisory Board approves PREPA's fuel contract

The contract is the result of an auction process with four bidders; the price represents a reduction of approximately 33% of the supplement to the ...

Notice About Proposed Regulation of Renewable Energy Certificates and Compliance with the Puerto Rico Renewable Portfolio Standard

Notice About Proposed Regulation of Renewable Energy Certificates and Compliance with the Puerto Rico Renewable Por...

Notice About Proposed Regulation of Renewable Energy Certificates and Compliance with the Puerto Rico Renewable Portfolio Standard

Energy Bureau authorizes Luma to invest $ 117.47 million for infrastructure works

Energy Bureau authorizes Luma to invest $ 117.47 million for infrastructure works

PREPA offers a status of the Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Request for Proposals processes

PREPA offers a status of the Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Request for Proposals processes

Eaton and Enel X expand clean energy infrastructure, strengthen energy resilience in Puerto Rico with second microgrid

Eaton and Enel X expand clean energy infrastructure, strengthen energy resilience in Puerto Rico with second microgrid

Governor of Puerto Rico makes demands on Luma in meeting with mayors

Governor of Puerto Rico makes demands on Luma in meeting with mayors

Puerto Rico appoints the Board of Directors of the Green Energy Trust

Puerto Rico appoints the Board of Directors of the Green Energy Trust

Puerto Rico greenlights power projects

Puerto Rico greenlights power projects

New Fortress Energy Announces $725 Million Shipping Term Loan Facility

New Fortress Energy Announces $725 Million Shipping Term Loan Facility

PASH Global to equip Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing site in Puerto Rico with solar energy system

PASH Global to equip Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing site in Puerto Rico with solar energy system

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Puerto Rico)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Cooperativa Hidroeléctrica de la Montaña
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: AES Puerto Rico, LP  (AES Puerto Rico)
  • AES Puerto Rico is the local subsidiary of US energy company AES Corp. It was incorporated in 1993, but its operations started in 2002 with its wholly owned coal-fired cogenerat...

Latest news

Vrio’s Sky hires American Tower for neutral fiber in Brazil

Vrio’s Sky hires American Tower for neutral fiber in Brazil

Colombia proposes neutral networks to provide internet to low income population

Colombia proposes neutral networks to provide internet to low income population

Puerto Rico opens comment period for 500MW renewable energy call

Puerto Rico opens comment period for 500MW renewable energy call

Brazil oil and gas exploration forecast to hit US$1.4bn this year

Brazil oil and gas exploration forecast to hit US$1.4bn this year

Honduras to start northern roadworks in April

Honduras to start northern roadworks in April