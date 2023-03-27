Puerto Rico opens comment period for 500MW renewable energy call
Puerto Rico’s energy regulator PREB is accepting comments for the third tranche of the island’s renewable energy and storage procurement process.
The call was launched in February and looks to procure 500MW of renewable power capacity and 250MW of storage.
Contract terms will run 20-25 years, except for virtual power plants, whose terms will be three to 10 years.
“[Power authority] PREPA seeks energy resources that can achieve commercial operation in no more than twenty-four (24) months from the date on which a selected proponent executes a contract, with preference given to those proposals that can achieve commercial operation within a shorter timeframe,” according to the 59-page draft request for proposal (RFP), which is available in the Documents box in the upper-right corner.
Interested parties may submit observations to the RFP, and draft power purchase and operating agreement, among other documents, through April 10. Information is available here.
A second online stakeholder session will be held on March 30.
Meanwhile, PREB extended to April 21 the deadline for Luma Energy, which operates Puerto Rico’s power transmission and distribution grid, to submit a draft of a wheeling service agreement.
In addition, the watchdog released an update submitted by Luma of progress made to projects funded by US Federal Emergency Management Agency.
