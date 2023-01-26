Puerto Rico
News

Puerto Rico power watch: Backup generation, PPA tweaks

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Puerto Rico’s energy regulator NEPR has conditionally approved a request for proposals submitted by power utility PREPA (AEE in Spanish) to procure seven peakers.

In November, the watchdog authorized the use of federal funds for the acquisition of the rapid response generation units to help cover demand during emergencies as well as peaks in electricity consumption.

Among the conditions are that at least three peakers be mobile and that total nameplate capacity does not exceed 200MW.

The regulator also reported that PREPA filed petitions to amend power purchase agreements (PPA) signed with CIRO Two Salinas and Guayama Solar Energy.

CIRO and Guayama picked up contracts last year in tranche one of the utility’s renewable energy call for solar projects with capacity of 33MW and 25MW, respectively.

PREPA said it received letters from the companies informing that the projects have “been impacted by significant increases in overall construction cost, process delays, supply chain issues, and high inflation, among others.”

CIRO and Guayama said the impact would be mitigated by increasing their projects by 10MW and 25MW, respectively, without raising the PPA price.

