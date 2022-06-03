Regulations of the Technical Work Table to serve communities in the area of influence of lot 67 installed and approved
Bnamericas Published: Friday, June 03, 2022
Subsea Social conflicts Environmental conflict Shale gas Upstream Company Oil sands Offshore Shallow waters Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Deepwater Geological mapping / Surveys Tight gas Brent WTI Shale Oil Type of hydrocarbons Crude oil Onshore Natural Gas Heavy oil Upstream Drilling rigs Mexican Mix Location
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.