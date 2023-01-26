Rio Grande do Norte state will receive from the federal government a total of 683.4mn reais (US$134mn) to advance with infrastructure projects.

The funds were announced by state governor Fatima Bezerra, after meetings with Renan Filho, Brazil's minister of transports and with Waldez Góes, minister of integration and regional development.

A total of 243mn reais will be used to recovery highways across the state and the fund will come from transports' ministry.

The proceeds will be used to widen the highway BR-304 and also to conclude a stretch of highway BR-304, in a section known as Reta Tabajara.

The rest of the amount will be used in works to ensure water security in the state, which is in a region of the country that suffers from long periods of drought.

A total of 146mn reais will be used for the conclusion of the construction of the Oiticica water dam, which already has 93.27% of the physical work completed.

Others 294.4mn reais will be for the so called Seridó Project, comprising the implementation of water supply systems.

"We were assured of the necessary resources to carry out our priority works and promote economic and social development for the population of our state”, said Bezerra, after the meeting with the ministries, in a press release.