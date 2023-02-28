This is a machine translation of RNP's press release

Created by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, the OpenRAN@Brasil program aims to accelerate the development of telecommunication technologies in the country by offering a testing environment based on Open RAN. The initiative is led by RNP (National Education and Research Network) and by the Telecommunications Research and Development Center (CPQD). The idea is to increase the availability and performance of this network through research and development on the subject, and thus ensure the democratization of access throughout the country.

In order to move forward with the development and addition of functionalities and technologies in this testing environment, RNP launched the first public call for proposals for the program aimed at the academic sector. The focus of the public call are researchers linked to any educational institution, whether public or private. RNP's intention is to choose working groups to cooperate in the development of the OpenRAN@Brasil testbed . A testbed is a physical or virtual experimentation platform that allows the researcher to perform experiments in an environment and observe the results in a consistent and replicable way.

“The objective of this call is to select Working Groups (GTs) to collaborate in the addition and evolution of functionalities and technologies of the OpenRAN@Brasil testbed. For this, we intend to count on different expertise and experiences from the academic area that will add to the program”, says the Director of Research, Development and Innovation at RNP, Iara Machado.

In response to the call, proponents must submit proposals adhering to the interests present in the text. After the selection, the execution of the projects will last for 01 year (12 months) . To apply, each group must include, in its proposal, at least one of the topics of interest defined in the notice. All are part of the technological base of the OpenRAN@Brasil program.

The first of these fields is the development of the testbed itself . The idea is to improve the experimentation platform, in order to develop new functionalities, such as: experiment scheduling and testbed monitoring.

The second topic is Software-Defined Network (SDN) development . SDN is a computer networking model that uses a software-based controller rather than hardware. One of the advantages is that, in this way, the network can be managed virtually and in a decentralized way. In this topic, functionalities that help the orchestration components must be developed.

The third topic of interest is resource and service orchestration . The objective is to make the groups develop and implement functionalities that add to the orchestration of the multiple technological domains present in OpenRAN@Brasil.

How to join the call

Proposal submissions must be made by April 28 through the JEMS system . The document must have a maximum number of 10 pages and follow the model defined on the public call page. RNP will allocate a maximum gross value of R＄ 132 thousand for the remuneration of each group and a total of R＄ 20.8 thousand for the acquisition of equipment and hiring of cloud services.

An essential issue for the program is that proposals must have software architectures that are easily reusable, extensible and well documented, to facilitate future updates and the formation of a community of developers. In addition, components used in development must be independent of commercial licenses.

The proposals will be evaluated by a committee and will be evaluated according to these criteria: group expertise, connection with the theme, technical feasibility and quality of the proposal. The disclosure of the results will take place from the 12th of June.

Groups will perform for 1 year

The selected working groups will work for a period of 12 months, between September 2023 and August 2024. During this period, the person responsible for the WG must deliver a set of reports detailing the development of the work. It is through them that RNP will monitor the evolution of each of the projects.

At the end of the work, the WG must present the solution developed at a technical level, validated in the OpenRAN@Brasil Testbed environment, providing the source code, executables, configuration files and other files. The group will also have to deliver all the tool's technical documentation, bringing details about its implementation, usability and maintenance.