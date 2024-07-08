Roundup: Rigi, LNG deal, concessions extension, US$300mn drilling plan and more
Bnamericas Published: Monday, July 08, 2024
Studies Logistics / Supply Chains Statistics Legislation & Regulation Concessions Type of extraction Clean Energy Transition Exploration / Drilling Capex LNG Private Investment Natural Gas Crude oil Unconventionals Multilaterals Tenders Taxes & Subsidies Environmental evaluation Tight gas Green Hydrogen Onshore Trade Shale gas Conventionals
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.