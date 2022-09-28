Brazil
Press Release

SAM Metais and CGN Brasil sign a protocol of intent with the state government to generate clean and sustainable energy in the North of Minas

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Mining Companies Photovoltaic Capex Electric Power Producer Capacity

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address