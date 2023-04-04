Santiago to take part in US$80mn water infra program
Chile's metropolitan region, which covers capital Santiago, will partially finance a 65bn-peso (US$80mn) program to expand rural potable water systems and fund the designs of around 30 projects.
“This includes expansions, new systems and interconnections. What this will allow is to have designs ready for construction. Then [public works ministry] MOP will go forward with the resources for the execution,” the head of the regional administration, Gabriela Elgueta, told BNamericas on the sidelines of an event to promote a new council overseeing the city’s main water source, the Maipo River, which is threatened by record drought.
She added that the administration will provide 12bn pesos for the designs, which will be developed by Universidad San Sebastián and non-profit Fundación Huella Local.
At the event, Elgueta said regional governments are keen on public investment projects and that water issues are a priority for the metropolitan region, where some households still lack access to potable water.
The group tasked with defining the council’s rules, funding sources, goals and implementation strategy was introduced at the event and is made up of representatives of the metropolitan administration, the environment ministry (MMA) and water regulator DGA, as well as civil organizations and private firms like Aguas Andinas and miner Anglo American.
Pilar Barria, who advises the MMA on water and governance, told the event that similar water councils are being contemplated in other regions. However, she emphasized that coordination is key and to achieve that “a national water authority is necessary to act as a directive, which should also be in charge of implementing long-term water policies.”
