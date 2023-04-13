São Paulo state and Ecorodovias signed the final concession contract for the Lote Noroeste highway package, triggering a 13.9bn-real (US$2.8bn) investment program.

The 30-year contract starts May 1. After the auction in September 2022, Ecorodovias promised to invest 10bn reais. The reason for the increase was not unveiled.

Ecorodovias offered a fee of 1.28bn reais for the concession, topping a 754mn-real offer by CCR and a 321mn-real offer by Infraestrutura Brasil Holding XXI, a fund managed by Pátria Investimentos.

“We have to celebrate the investments that are made in São Paulo state. There are billions of reais that will make the difference for the user. The partnership with the private sector is fundamental, because we managed to bring more investments, with more efficiency and in less time,” governor Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas said in a statement.

Ecorodovias will operate highways SP 310, SP 333, SP 326, SP 351, SP 323, in São José do Rio Preto, Araraquara, São Carlos and Barretos, comprising 600km.

Of the total investment, 5bn reais will be spent in the first seven years on widening 123km, 95km of additional lanes and 26km of roadside adaptation. Other works include bicycle paths, pedestrian bridges and rest areas.

In a separate statement, Ecorodovias said it already paid the government fee, obtained through the issue of local bonds, or debentures. Of the 1.4bn reais in debentures issued, 400mn reais were subscribed by the International Finance Corporation.