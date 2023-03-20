Brazil
News

São Paulo state to invest nearly US$60mn to improve waterway

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 20, 2023
State Government Public Investment Waterways Logistics / Supply Chains Federal Government Dredging
São Paulo state to invest nearly US$60mn to improve waterway

São Paulo state, in partnership with the federal government, will invest 300mn reais (US$57mn) in the Tietê-Paraná waterway project

Investments will be made in dredging works to improve navigability during dry seasons, the state government said in a press release.

The project will see 16km deepened by 3.5m in the Nova Avanhandava area. 

In addition to improved navigability, the works will also allow for greater flexibility in the operation of the Três Irmãos and Ilha Solteira hydroelectric power plants.

A consortium formed by companies DP Barros, Brawu Ambiental and O’Martin will be responsible for the works, a state spokesperson told BNamericas.

Works will start in the next 30 days and are expected to be concluded in three years. 

“With this project, we will guarantee the perpetuity of the waterway operation, which will be much more resilient to situations of drought," said state governor Tarcísio de Freitas. 

During 2014-21, navigation on the waterway was interrupted for 27 months due to low water levels.

Agricultural production is transported via Tietê-Paraná to the port of Santos, which is the country's busiest.

With 30 terminals, the 2,400km waterway connects the states of Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, Minas Gerais, Goiás and São Paulo. 

The dredging works had been planned by previous São Paulo governors. In 2014, the first tender for the works was held but legal challenges by multiple companies saw the project being assumed in 2017 by a consortium made up of Queiroz Galvão and Cetenco. Due to delays, the state decided to terminate the contract with the consortium in 2019. 

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

São Paulo state to invest nearly US$60mn to improve waterway

São Paulo state to invest nearly US$60mn to improve waterway

Three companies will be responsible for the dredging works.

Brazil's Ecorodovias to be 'more selective' about new highway concessions

Brazil's Ecorodovias to be 'more selective' about new highway concessions

The company is in talks with BNDES to arrange financing for investments to be made in recent concession assumed.

Why Lula may be slowing down infrastructure concessions

Why Lula may be slowing down infrastructure concessions

Pará state’s 1st highway auction attracts sole bidder

Pará state’s 1st highway auction attracts sole bidder

Brazilian investment fund wins US$640mn PPP contract for São Paulo beltway

Brazilian investment fund wins US$640mn PPP contract for São Paulo beltway

Brazil’s plans to change concession payment modality cause concern

Brazil’s plans to change concession payment modality cause concern

São Paulo state to hold US$640mn beltway concession auction

São Paulo state to hold US$640mn beltway concession auction

São Paulo steps up efforts to award Santos port concession

São Paulo steps up efforts to award Santos port concession

How datacenters are boosting Afonso França Engenharia’s portfolio

How datacenters are boosting Afonso França Engenharia’s portfolio

Paraná asks Brazil's federal govt to speed up US$10bn highway concessions

Paraná asks Brazil's federal govt to speed up US$10bn highway concessions

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consorcio SSA
  • The SSA Consortium is a partnership formed by Saneamento Construção e Comercio Ltda, Sahliah Engenharia Ltda and Arco Projects e Construções Ltda. for the implementation of the ...

Latest news

Jamaica rules out new fossil fuel plants

Jamaica rules out new fossil fuel plants

São Paulo state to invest nearly US$60mn to improve waterway

São Paulo state to invest nearly US$60mn to improve waterway

Mexico to study urban development project in Chiapas national park

Mexico to study urban development project in Chiapas national park

Brazil’s Eveo targets at least 3 new datacenters by 2025

Brazil’s Eveo targets at least 3 new datacenters by 2025

São Paulo audit court suspends municipal water concession auction

São Paulo audit court suspends municipal water concession auction