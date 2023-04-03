São Paulo state will invest 5.6bn reais (US$1.1bn) through 2026 to clean up the 1,100km Tietê River.

"Proceeds will be used for actions such as expanding the basic sanitation network, removing silting from the watercourse, managing polders (hydraulic structures for flood control at low points), as well as improvements in monitoring water quality and recovery of fauna and flora on the margins of the hydrographic basin," according to a press release.

The state will also structure public-private partnerships (PPPs) for desilting the river and introduce a bill to transform water and electric energy department DAEE into SP Águas, a regulator for the state’s rivers.

In addition, the state will change the sewage management contracting model to emphasize results-based management, which provides for remuneration based on the number of customers served and improvement of Tietê water quality indicators.

Previous attempts to clean the river have not yielded lasting results, one reason being countless irregular sewage connections, according to experts.