Brazil
News

São Paulo steps up efforts to award Santos port concession

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 13, 2023
São Paulo steps up efforts to award Santos port concession

São Paulo governor Tarcísio de Freitas is resuming efforts to convince the federal government to award a concession to operate Brazil’s busiest port, Santos.

The state government wants to offer a 35-year concession that includes dredging and the construction of an underwater tunnel to connect Santos and Guarujá cities but has met resistance from certain areas of the federal administration, notably ports and airports minister Márcio França.

Freitas’ strategy is to convince other ministers in Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's cabinet to advance with the concession and so offset the opposition of França.

The governor held a meeting last week with Rui Costa, Lula's chief of staff, and other federal government officials to discuss the advantages of a concession.

“We managed to have a very technical debate and put the point of view of the government of São Paulo regarding the importance of this concession for the development of Baixada Santista [the state’s coastal region]. There will be nothing more transforming for the region than this port's concession, because nothing will mobilize so many resources in such a short time,” Freitas said in a statement.

Lula has been against privatization but the government is more open to PPPs and concessions. When he was governor of Bahia state between 2015 and 2022, Costa oversaw a series of concessions and PPPs.

