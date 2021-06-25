SBM Offshore completes US$1.05 billion financing of Prosperity
Bnamericas Published: Friday, June 25, 2021
Subsea Upstream Company Shale gas Oil sands Shallow waters WTI Deepwater Financing Geological mapping / Surveys Coalbed methane Tight gas Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shale Oil Type of hydrocarbons Natural Gas Crude oil Drilling rigs Heavy oil Upstream Onshore Offshore Location Mexican Mix Services for Companies
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish